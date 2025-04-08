Transport fares will be kept for some time before any adjustments — Minister

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe has moved to allay public concerns about transport fare increases, confirming that fares will remain unchanged for the time being, despite a recent drop in fuel prices.

His comments come in response to growing calls from commuters for a reduction in fares, especially after earlier tensions when transport unions threatened to raise prices during fuel price hikes. The Minister explained that while the public’s concerns are valid, fare adjustments are governed by a structured process involving stakeholder consultation and a specific pricing formula.

“I am in constant touch with the unions and transport operators. We have a formula in which we use to either increase or reduce prices, and we have not gotten there yet,” he said.

Mr. Nikpe stressed that his Ministry remains in close collaboration with transport unions and operators across the country, and any changes to fare structures must follow the agreed guidelines.

“We are in good touch. We are working together, and Ghanaians should be rest assured that prices will be kept for some time before any of the adjustments will be made,” Mr. Nikpe added.

By maintaining current fares, the Ministry is seeking to strike a balance between easing the financial burden on commuters and ensuring that transport service providers can continue operating sustainably. For now, ongoing dialogue with all relevant parties will guide any future decisions about fare revisions.