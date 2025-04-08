ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President Mahama’s decision to amend and not repeal LI 2462 as promised surprising – Ken Ashigbey

  Tue, 08 Apr 2025
Mining Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey
TUE, 08 APR 2025 1
Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey

Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey, has expressed disappointment in President John Mahama's decision to amend rather than repeal Legislative Instrument (LI) 2462.

His remarks follow deliberations on amendment of Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462, which seeks to repeal the President's power to grant permits and licenses for mining in forest reserves.

LI 2462, officially known as the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations 2022, currently permits mining in forest reserves if deemed in the national interest.

Ashigbey described the amendment move as insufficient and contrary to the president's earlier promise to repeal the law fully.

Speaking on the matter in an interview on The Point of View on Channel One TV on Monday April 7, Ashigbey highlighted Mahama's swift action in repealing the e-levy within 82 days of taking office, noting that the president had demonstrated his ability to deliver on such promises.

“This is a president who gave a promise to repeal the e-levy law and not in 100 days, in 82 days he was able to convert that manifesto promise into the budget statement, convert it into a bill and sign and gazette it in record time,” he remarked.

Ashigbey criticised the proposed amendment to LI 2462 as shallow, pointing out that it only removes the president's prerogative to offer global significant biodiversity areas for mining.

He argued that this change would save just 10% of Ghana's forests, leaving other damaging provisions of the law intact.

“If the president went ahead with his promise that he had given us, what he would have been targeting is to save about 60% of the forest,” Ashigbey stated.

The Convener called on Mahama to fulfill his commitment to repealing the law entirely, emphasising the need for stronger measures to protect Ghana's forests and biodiversity from the destructive impact of mining activities.

-citinewsroom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Adams | 4/8/2025 2:28:11 PM

Mahama is a conman

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Dr. Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon Unauthorized structures on waterways to be demolished – NADMO

1 hour ago

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe Transport fares will be kept for some time before any adjustments — Minister

1 hour ago

Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey President Mahama’s decision to amend and not repeal LI 2462 as promised surprisi...

2 hours ago

April 8: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.84 on average April 8: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.84 on average

2 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the MILLS Institute Mahama’s suspension of post-retirement contracts excellent — Koku Anyidoho

2 hours ago

President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama Mahama suspends post-retirement contract appointments to public service staff

2 hours ago

None of Joyce Bawah’s handbags costs less than $2,500 — Abronye DC None of Joyce Bawah’s handbags costs less than $2,500 — Abronye DC

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawah should better have her defamation suit heard on social media — Abronye DC Joyce Bawah should better have her defamation suit heard on social media — Abron...

2 hours ago

The Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte Move to privatize ECG needs a much deeper analysis — Prof Kpessa-Whyte

2 hours ago

The Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte Instead of privatizing ECG, we can contract some of its operations — Prof Kpessa...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line