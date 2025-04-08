President Mahama’s decision to amend and not repeal LI 2462 as promised surprising – Ken Ashigbey

Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey, has expressed disappointment in President John Mahama's decision to amend rather than repeal Legislative Instrument (LI) 2462.

His remarks follow deliberations on amendment of Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462, which seeks to repeal the President's power to grant permits and licenses for mining in forest reserves.

LI 2462, officially known as the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations 2022, currently permits mining in forest reserves if deemed in the national interest.

Ashigbey described the amendment move as insufficient and contrary to the president's earlier promise to repeal the law fully.

Speaking on the matter in an interview on The Point of View on Channel One TV on Monday April 7, Ashigbey highlighted Mahama's swift action in repealing the e-levy within 82 days of taking office, noting that the president had demonstrated his ability to deliver on such promises.

“This is a president who gave a promise to repeal the e-levy law and not in 100 days, in 82 days he was able to convert that manifesto promise into the budget statement, convert it into a bill and sign and gazette it in record time,” he remarked.

Ashigbey criticised the proposed amendment to LI 2462 as shallow, pointing out that it only removes the president's prerogative to offer global significant biodiversity areas for mining.

He argued that this change would save just 10% of Ghana's forests, leaving other damaging provisions of the law intact.

“If the president went ahead with his promise that he had given us, what he would have been targeting is to save about 60% of the forest,” Ashigbey stated.

The Convener called on Mahama to fulfill his commitment to repealing the law entirely, emphasising the need for stronger measures to protect Ghana's forests and biodiversity from the destructive impact of mining activities.

-citinewsroom