Traa community in shock after brutal murder of 16-year-old girl in armed robbery attack

Residents of Traa, a farming community in the Techiman metropolis of the Bono East Region, have been thrown into mourning and fear following a violent armed robbery that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and led to the loss of numerous personal belongings.

The tragic incident, described by locals as the first of its kind in the area’s recent history, occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning during a power outage.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of unidentified, armed individuals stormed the community under the cover of darkness, breaking into homes and making away with cash, mobile phones, and other valuables.

The most heartbreaking part of the attack was the gruesome murder of Lawrencia Yaa Afra, a 16-year-old Form Two student of Guakro Effah Senior High School in Offuman, Techiman North Municipality.

She was found lifeless in her room at dawn, lying in a pool of blood, leaving the entire community in disbelief and sorrow.

Her mother, Madam Diana Boateng, spoke to the media in uncontrollable tears, struggling to come to terms with the loss of her daughter.

Other victims of the robbery also shared their experiences, recounting how the robbers threatened them and took off with their possessions.

In the wake of the tragedy, traditional leaders of Traa, including the Queen-Mother, Nana Adwoa Amankwaah, and the Youth Chief (Mmrateɛhene), Nana Ɛkoɔba Gyasi, have called for enhanced police presence and security measures in the area.

They also revealed their intention to invoke the powers of the community’s deity, Boɔtwerewa, to spiritually track and punish those behind the heinous crime.

While the Techiman District Police Command has declined to comment publicly, they have confirmed the incident.

The police patrol team transported Lawrencia’s body to the Techiman Holy Family Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Investigations are currently underway to apprehend the culprits and bring justice to the grieving family and community.