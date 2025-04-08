ModernGhana logo
National Security uncovers concealed ECG equipment in Sekondi-Takoradi

  Tue, 08 Apr 2025
National Security operatives in the Western Region have discovered large quantities of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) equipment hidden at two separate locations in Kansaworado, a suburb of Sekondi-Takoradi.

The discovery, made during a targeted intelligence-led operation, has raised serious concerns about the possible hoarding or illegal diversion of critical electrical components meant for public use.

Sources close to the operation revealed that the equipment found includes essential materials used in power distribution, though the exact quantity and type of items retrieved are yet to be officially disclosed.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the concealment of the ECG equipment, including how they were acquired, who is behind it, and whether there is a broader network involved.

The Electricity Company of Ghana is also expected to collaborate with National Security to ascertain whether the items were stolen, misplaced, or part of an illicit trade.

The incident has sparked public interest and calls for tighter oversight of utility assets, especially at a time when parts of the country continue to experience challenges with electricity supply.

More details are expected to be released as investigations progress.

