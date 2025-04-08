Leaked nude video sparks GHC20million lawsuit against Abigail Kwarteng andj former Deputy Minister

A leaked nude video involving brand influencer, Tina Mensah, has triggered a GHC20 million lawsuit against two individuals, namely Abigail Kwarteng and former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei and former Member of Parliament for Akwapim North Constituency in the Eastern Region.

In a writ filed at the Accra High Court, the plaintiff, who currently resides in Germany, alleges that Miss Kwarteng (1st Defendant) secretly recorded her while she was stepping out of a bathroom naked during a visit to Kumasi on February 18, 2025.

According to the suit, the video was later forwarded to Asiamah-Adjei (2nd Defendant), who allegedly circulated it via WhatsApp to multiple contacts.

The footage has since surfaced on various social media platforms, including TikTok and Facebook, prompting widespread public attention and backlash.

Tina Mensah is seeking GHC20 million in general and aggravated damages and a court declaration that the publication of the video was defamatory.

She is also requesting an unqualified public apology from both defendants.

According to the statement of claim, the incident occurred at the home of Abigail Kwarteng in Kumasi.

During the visit, Ms. Kwarteng reportedly accused Ms. Mensah of defrauding individuals under the pretense of obtaining German visas for them.

The plaintiff, startled by the accusation, rushed out of the bathroom unclothed—at which point Kwarteng allegedly captured the moment on video.

Ms Mensah claims she later received the explicit video from an unknown number and confronted Ms Kwarteng, who admitted to filming her and sharing the footage with Ms. Asiamah-Adjei.

However, the plaintiff contends that both defendants maliciously orchestrated the wide circulation of the video to damage her image and reputation.

The influencer says the scandal has cost her multiple endorsement deals, derailed future business opportunities, and caused the collapse of her engagement.

She reported the incident to the Suntreso Police.

According to the statement, Ms. Kwarteng admitted to recording and sharing the video and was subsequently charged and arraigned before the Kwaadaso Circuit Court, where she was remanded and ordered to reappear at a later date.

Police have reportedly invited the second defendant, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, for questioning, but she has yet to respond to the summons.

The case continues to stir public interest, as many await the court's decision on what has become a high-profile legal battle involving privacy, defamation, and digital abuse.

