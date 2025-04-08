National Security allegedly raids Bawumia’s aide-de-camp’s residence

Yakubu Issahaku, who served as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has alleged that armed National Security operatives raided his private residence in Sapeiman on Saturday, April 5.

Issahaku claims he was alerted to the raid by a friend via WhatsApp at approximately 6:14 p.m., who informed him that around 30 masked and armed personnel had forcibly entered his home.

He described the operation as destructive, stating that the operatives ransacked the property, leaving behind significant damage.

Reportedly, the raid resulted in broken security doors, disconnected CCTV systems, and the removal of internet routers, switches, and the home’s hard disk.

Issahaku alleges that every room in the house was searched without any explanation or legal justification.

He identified Superintendent of Police Sulemana Sule as the leader of the operation, noting that Sule is stationed at Jubilee House and operates from the Blue Gate.

Issahaku further revealed that he knows Sule personally, raising questions about the motives and legality of the raid.

