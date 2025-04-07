ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 07 Apr 2025 Headlines

Deportation won’t deter foreigners involved in galamsey — Awula Serwah

Awula Serwah, Coordinator of Eco-Conscious Citizens Awula Serwah, Coordinator of Eco-Conscious Citizens

Awula Serwah, Coordinator of Eco-Conscious Citizens, has criticised a new policy introduced by Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak to deport foreigners engaged in criminal activities, including illegal mining, rather than prosecuting them.

Speaking in Accra on Friday, April 4, the minister said the policy seeks to swiftly remove foreign nationals who contribute to environmental destruction and other crimes in the country.

“When we arrest any foreigner, we are not interested in prosecuting. Our first option is to take them to their country. I have officially written to the Attorney General,” he said.

He added that individuals deported under this policy would be placed on a stop list, barring them from re-entering Ghana.

Reacting to the announcement on Accra-based GHOne TV, the anti-galamsey advocate insisted that foreign nationals involved in illegal mining and related crimes must be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Deporting rather than prosecuting foreigners involved in galamsey—where is the deterrence?” she quizzed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mr Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) GFL kicks against deportation of foreigners involved in galamsey

2 hours ago

Awula Serwah, Coordinator of Eco-Conscious Citizens Deportation won’t deter foreigners involved in galamsey — Awula Serwah

3 hours ago

Trumps 10% tariff not targeted at Ghana – US Ambassador Palmer clarifies Trump's 10% tariff not targeted at Ghana – US Ambassador Palmer clarifies

3 hours ago

Chief Justice Torkornoo submits written response to President Mahama over her removal Chief Justice Torkornoo submits written response to President Mahama over her re...

4 hours ago

The Editor of Current Issues newspaper, Mr. Prosper Agbenyega Current Issues newspaper editor's meeting with National Security over classified...

4 hours ago

Nigerian Businessman Benedict Peters Fugitive Nigerian Businessman Benedict Peters arrest sparks jubilation as reside...

4 hours ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Assin Central NDC promised heaven but in just 3 months, we can sense suffering — Kennedy Agyap...

4 hours ago

We’ll keep engaging US to mitigate effect of 10% tariff on Ghana — Foreign Affairs Ministry We’ll keep engaging US to mitigate effect of 10% tariff on Ghana — Foreign Affai...

4 hours ago

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer 10% tariff not to target Ghana but address trade imbalances — US Ambassador 

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line