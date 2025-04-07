Desmond Kitsi Honored at the 2025 National Youth Shakers Awards for Transforming Digital Education in Ghana

Desmond Kitsi, the Founder and CEO of Genius IT Brainery, has been recognized as one of Ghana’s top 30 Innovation & Technology changemakers at the prestigious 2025 National Youth Shakers Awards (NYSCA).

This honor celebrates his unwavering commitment to youth empowerment through digital education, leadership, and entrepreneurship—efforts that have positively impacted thousands of young lives in Ghana and across Africa.

The National Youth Shakers Conclave & Awards is a globally respected platform that recognizes youth-driven innovation and leadership across continents, including Africa, America, Asia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Europe. Receiving this accolade puts Desmond Kitsi and his transformative work in youth development on the global stage.

For over a decade, Desmond has been a champion for the advancement of digital skills and leadership training through his organization, Genius IT Brainery. His mission has been to empower young Africans with the tools they need to compete and thrive in today’s fast-paced, tech-driven world. The learning ecosystem he has built serves as a hub for developing digital literacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and innovative leadership among youth.

Kitsi’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that “the wealth of a nation is not in its natural resources but in the resourcefulness of its people.” He emphasizes that by providing youth with the right skills and mentorship, Africa can shape a prosperous and self-reliant future.

In an interview following the ceremony, Kitsi reaffirmed his dedication to expanding access to quality digital education across the continent. “We’re expanding our programs in leadership, technology, and entrepreneurship,” he said. “The goal is to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application—empowering a generation of problem-solvers equipped to lead Africa into the future.”

Through innovative learning experiences and tailored training initiatives, Genius IT Brainery has transformed the lives of thousands of students, especially in Ghana’s Volta Region. These young individuals are no longer just learning technology—they’re using it to build solutions, drive innovation, and inspire change in their communities.

This recognition serves as validation of Desmond’s impact and the effectiveness of his educational model. More than just an award, it signifies a movement—one driven by his vision to empower youth, inspire leadership, and foster entrepreneurship at a grassroots level.

The 2025 NYSCA Awards featured a distinguished panel of global leaders, including H.E. Johnny Ford, Founder of the World Conference of Mayors, and Dr. Willie Snead III, a legendary American football coach. Their presence underscores the international prestige of the award and highlights the significance of Kitsi’s work within the broader narrative of global youth development.

Mr. Desmond’s influence has sparked a wave of innovation among young Ghanaians, creating a strong community of learners who are evolving into leaders. His approach challenges the conventional model of education and offers a dynamic alternative that emphasizes creativity, critical thinking, and real-world impact.

With this recognition, Desmond joins a global network of change-makers and innovators, alongside an invitation to attend the Global Youth Shakers Conclave & Awards, scheduled for November 2025 in Texas, USA—a unique opportunity to collaborate with like-minded visionaries from around the world.

The NYSCA Awards are organized by Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN), a body that has garnered international acclaim, including the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024 and endorsements from the United Nations. RAIN’s mission aligns closely with Kitsi’s work, making this award a fitting tribute to his leadership and legacy.

Ultimately, Desmond Kitsi’s recognition at the 2025 National Youth Shakers Awards is more than a personal achievement—it’s a beacon of hope for Africa’s youth. His story serves as a powerful reminder that with vision, determination, and access to the right tools, young people can not only shape their own futures but also redefine the future of an entire continent.