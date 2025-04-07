ModernGhana logo
Current Issues newspaper editor's meeting with National Security over classified document professional, cordial, no arrest, charges — PRINPAG

  Mon, 07 Apr 2025
Headlines The Editor of Current Issues newspaper, Mr. Prosper Agbenyega
MON, 07 APR 2025
The Editor of Current Issues newspaper, Mr. Prosper Agbenyega

The Editor of Current Issues newspaper, Mr. Prosper Agbenyega, was invited by the National Security Secretariat earlier today for questioning in relation to a recent publication involving classified government documents.

According to an official communication from the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), Mr. Agbenyega honoured the invitation and spent approximately three hours at the National Security offices, where he was engaged in what has been described as a "cordial and professional" discussion.

The PRINPAG National Secretariat confirmed that Mr. Agbenyega returned from the engagement in good health and has not been charged with any offense. No arrest was made, and he was not subjected to any bail conditions.

The questioning reportedly centered around a news report published by the Current Issues newspaper last week, which cited sensitive information believed to have been sourced from classified documents. While details of the content remain unclear, PRINPAG’s statement indicates that the matter was handled respectfully, without incident.

In a notice issued Monday afternoon, the PRINPAG Secretariat extended its appreciation to members of the media fraternity and the public for their expressions of concern and support throughout the process.

“We thank all members for their concern and solidarity,” the statement concluded.

The incident has renewed conversations about press freedom, access to information, and the responsibilities of journalists when handling sensitive national issues.

Though Mr. Agbenyega's encounter ended without further legal consequences, it is expected to raise continued interest among media stakeholders and civil society groups monitoring state-media relations in Ghana.

