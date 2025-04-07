ModernGhana logo
GFL kicks against deportation of foreigners involved in galamsey

By Afua Koraah Otibu II Contributor
MON, 07 APR 2025
The Ghana Federation of Labour Secretary-General, Mr Abraham Koomson, has vehemently kicked against the government's plan to deport foreign nationals involved in illegal activities (galamsey), instead advocating for prosecution under Ghanaian law.

This stance comes after the Interior Minister Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak announced a new policy direction to swiftly remove foreign nationals engaged in illegal mining, frau,d and other illicit activities and deport them immediately.

Mr Koomson, a vociferous labour advocate, noted during engagement with journalists in Accra that deporting foreign masterminds while prosecuting local workers is unacceptable, emphasizing the need for equal justice regardless of nationality.

He believes prosecution would serve as a stronger deterrent against crimes such as galamsey (illegal mining) and cyber fraud, which have caused significant environmental and social harm.

Mr Koomson, a seasoned unionist, insists foreigners who commit crimes in Ghana should face the law to set a precedent and discourage future offences and calls for the complete abolishment of Legislative Instrument (LI) 2462, arguing amendments could be exploited to continue environmental degradation.

He noted that the government's policy, which aims to curb the influence of foreign nationals in illegal economic activities, particularly Chinese nationals, would rather encourage more to come.

The GFL Secretary General argues that this approach may not address the root issues or hold perpetrators fully accountable and calls on the government to withdraw the policy.

“Illegal mining and deforestation could persist if foreign nationals are deported rather than prosecuted,” he said, stressing that “the policy may affect industries reliant on foreign labour, leading to economic instability.”

Mr Koomson said unequal application of justice could perpetuate social injustices and undermine trust in the legal system.

