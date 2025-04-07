If Rev. Ntim Fordjour is a true citizen, let him provide his evidence for scrutiny — Benjamin Quashie on alleged cocaine saga

Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie, Chair of the South African Council of Elders for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has responded to recent allegations made by Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South, dismissing them as a distraction fueled by propaganda rather than substance.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Newspaper Review on Monday, April 7, 2025, Mr. Quashie questioned the MP’s motives, suggesting that if Rev. Ntim Fordjour truly possessed credible evidence to support his claims, he should have presented it to the appropriate authorities rather than rushing to the media. “I can confidently say that the processes to pick him up are almost complete. The Speaker is out of town, but that does not preclude the processes set in motion,” he stressed.

Mr. Quashie further observed that the law would have already taken its course if there was a serious basis for the MP's claims. He emphasized that the facts surrounding the matter would soon come to light, particularly now that Rev. Ntim Fordjour has expressed a willingness to cooperate with law enforcement. “Once he has agreed to collaborate with the security agencies and present his set of facts to them, that is in the right direction and we look forward to that,” stated Mr. Quashie.

Addressing comparisons between Rev. Ntim Fordjour and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Mr. Quashie dismissed any equivalence, asserting that Mr. Ablakwa’s investigations and public disclosures have always been grounded in verifiable evidence. In contrast, he said, Rev. Fordjour opted to speak to the press without first substantiating his claims.

On the wider controversy involving alleged drug trafficking, Mr. Quashie called for an end to what he described as politically motivated attempts at equalization. He reminded viewers that drug-related offenses are not partisan matters and cited historical examples to support his point. “We cannot do equalization; the NPP MP was arrested and jailed, and he knows,” he stated, referencing another MP present on the panel.

Mr. Quashie concluded by warning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against using drug trafficking as a political weapon. “If they think it's going to affect the NDC administration, no, it's going to affect Ghana, and the sooner they stop, the better,” Mr. Quashie emphasized.