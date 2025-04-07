O/R: Krachi East MCE nominee confirmed

Members of the Krachi East Municipal Assembly in the Oti Region Region on Monday, overwhelmingly endorsed Mr. Safo Nketia as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the municipality.

All the 30 assembly members unanimously approved Mr Nketia’s appointment to give him 100 per cent endorsement.

He was sworn into office by Mr. Dramani Alhassan, a Dambai District Magistrate Court judge.

The election was supervised by the Krachi East Municipality Electoral Officer, Mr. Kafui Klutse.

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr. John Kwadwo Gyapong,, who administered the oath of office, expressed gratitude to the assembly members for approving the President’s nominee, stressing that the endorsement would set the assembly’s activities on the right footing for rapid development.

He said the confirmation of Mr Safo would speed up the developmental agenda of Mr Dramani Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government as the MCE would take full responsibility for the assembly’s activities enshrined in the Constitution.

The NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East, Mr. Nelson Kofi Djabab, was grateful to the assembly members for the trust and confidence they had reposed in the new MCE.

The new MCE, Mr Nketia in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to President Mahama for nominating him to the high office and the assembly members for overwhelmingly endorsing his appointment and promised to prove equal to the task.

He seized the opportunity to appeal to the assembly members and the core staff of the assembly to give him their maximum support and cooperation to ensure the success of his tenure of office.

GNA