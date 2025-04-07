Manageress jailed five-years for stealing Lotto money

A 38-year-old Manageress has been jailed five years by the Asante Abuakwa circuit court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality for stealing GHc 221,937.75 at Santasi, in Kumasi.

Akua Darkoah Asamoah pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Detective Inspector Alexander Agbekpornu, prosecuting, told the court presided by Mr Jephthah Appau that the complainant in the case was the General Manager of the FOE Lotto Limited, a subsidiary of Lotto and Lotteries at Santasi while the convict was the Atwima-Techiman branch Manageress.

He said the complainant detected that from March 22 to June 2, 2024, the convict stole part of the lotto sales she received from sub-agents on behalf of the complainant, instead of sending the monies to the Head office of the company in Kumasi.

The total stolen amount for the period was GHc 221,937.75.

A report was made to the Suntreso Police, and she was arrested and in her caution statement she admitted the offence.

According to the Prosecution, a forensic audit was conducted, and it revealed that after the winning numbers had been drawn, the convict wrote fake lotto tickets indicating that she had won in several lotto games to cover up the stolen amounts.

After further investigations she was charged and brought before the court.

