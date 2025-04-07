ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Goldbod is economic game changer Ghana needs — Ato Forson

  Mon, 07 Apr 2025
Economy & Investments Goldbod is economic game changer Ghana needs — Ato Forson
MON, 07 APR 2025

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Finance Minister, has described the Goldbod initiative as a game changer for Ghana's economy, highlighting its role in stabilizing the cedi, boosting foreign exchange inflows, and creating sustainable jobs.

Dr. Forson emphasised the government's commitment to leveraging the Goldbod to address key economic challenges.

The Minister was speaking at a meeting with Madam Myriam Montrat, the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana in Accra on Monday.

He explained that the initiative was designed not only to enhance the tracking and management of gold exports, but also to support broader economic objectives such as currency stability and long-term growth.

The Minister said, “There is so much to gain from this initiative and the Goldbod will give us better control over our gold exports and help shore up our foreign exchange reserves.”

He said it was part of the government’s strategy to reduce pressure on the cedi and to prioritize job creation over short-term revenue.

Dr. Forson acknowledged recent mismanagement within Cocobod but was quick to caution against using those setbacks to discredit the broader Goldbod vision.

“While Cocobod has faced some challenges, we must not lose sight of its significant contributions to Ghana's development. The Goldbod builds on that legacy with a renewed focus on transparency, efficiency, and impact,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the Goldbod would be fully operational soon.

The Minister also noted that the government had taken corrective actions under the IMF programme to address structural slippage inherited from the previous administration.

The High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana congratulated Dr. Forson on his appointment and reaffirmed Canada's commitment to its longstanding partnership with Ghana, particularly in the areas of agriculture and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Give Bawumia second chance to lead NPP in 2028 presidential elections – Group to party Give Bawumia second chance to lead NPP in 2028 presidential elections – Group t...

1 hour ago

Goldbod is economic game changer Ghana needs — Ato Forson Goldbod is economic game changer Ghana needs — Ato Forson

1 hour ago

We discussed things US, Ghana can do to improve the relationship - US Ambassador after meeting Ablakwa on 10% tariff We discussed things US, Ghana can do to improve the relationship - US Ambassador...

1 hour ago

Over 50% of severe injuries referred to KATH results in deaths – Research Findings Over 50% of severe injuries referred to KATH results in deaths – Research Findin...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian musician and NPP sympathizer Nicholas Omane Acheampong Under NPP, no one asked for school fees; now I’m paying BECE fees under NDC — Om...

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo I haven’t been informed of NPP Disciplinary Committee meeting postponement — Adw...

2 hours ago

God hasnt forgotten NPP, He will speak in 2028 — Great Ampong God hasn't forgotten NPP, He will speak in 2028 — Great Ampong

2 hours ago

Suspicious flights: Ntim Fordjour will be arrested soon — NDC South Africa Chairman 'Suspicious flights: Ntim Fordjour will be arrested soon' — NDC South Africa Cha...

4 hours ago

Group Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley McDan exposes dark side of ‘CEO,’ ‘Business Manager,’ ‘Digital Expert,’ or ‘Busi...

4 hours ago

Justice Nasiru Gbadegbe passes on at 74 after distinguished judicial career Justice Nasiru Gbadegbe passes on at 74 after distinguished judicial career

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line