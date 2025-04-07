ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 07 Apr 2025 Social News

Ban on drum and noise making in Tema Traditional Area starts on April 25

  Mon, 07 Apr 2025
Ban on drum and noise making in Tema Traditional Area starts on April 25

The Tema Traditional Area has announced that the annual ban on drumming and noise making will take effect from Friday, April 25, 2025, to Saturday, May 17.

A statement signed by the Registrar of the Tema Traditional Council and made available to the Ghana News Agency noted that burials and funerals would be prohibited during this period.

Other activities such as playing music, drumming, and noise making were also banned.

The Tema Traditional Area comprises Tema Newtown and surrounding communities, including Ashaiman, Zeenu, Kubekro, Adigon, Saasabi, Klangon, Adjei Kojo, Sakumono, and Adjeiman.

“The council respectfully entreats all persons to observe the period as such and abide by the directive in order to forestall any confrontations between representatives of the council and members of the community,” the statement emphasized.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Give Bawumia second chance to lead NPP in 2028 presidential elections – Group to party Give Bawumia second chance to lead NPP in 2028 presidential elections – Group t...

1 hour ago

Goldbod is economic game changer Ghana needs — Ato Forson Goldbod is economic game changer Ghana needs — Ato Forson

1 hour ago

We discussed things US, Ghana can do to improve the relationship - US Ambassador after meeting Ablakwa on 10% tariff We discussed things US, Ghana can do to improve the relationship - US Ambassador...

1 hour ago

Over 50% of severe injuries referred to KATH results in deaths – Research Findings Over 50% of severe injuries referred to KATH results in deaths – Research Findin...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian musician and NPP sympathizer Nicholas Omane Acheampong Under NPP, no one asked for school fees; now I’m paying BECE fees under NDC — Om...

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo I haven’t been informed of NPP Disciplinary Committee meeting postponement — Adw...

2 hours ago

God hasnt forgotten NPP, He will speak in 2028 — Great Ampong God hasn't forgotten NPP, He will speak in 2028 — Great Ampong

2 hours ago

Suspicious flights: Ntim Fordjour will be arrested soon — NDC South Africa Chairman 'Suspicious flights: Ntim Fordjour will be arrested soon' — NDC South Africa Cha...

4 hours ago

Group Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley McDan exposes dark side of ‘CEO,’ ‘Business Manager,’ ‘Digital Expert,’ or ‘Busi...

4 hours ago

Justice Nasiru Gbadegbe passes on at 74 after distinguished judicial career Justice Nasiru Gbadegbe passes on at 74 after distinguished judicial career

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line