Ban on drum and noise making in Tema Traditional Area starts on April 25

The Tema Traditional Area has announced that the annual ban on drumming and noise making will take effect from Friday, April 25, 2025, to Saturday, May 17.

A statement signed by the Registrar of the Tema Traditional Council and made available to the Ghana News Agency noted that burials and funerals would be prohibited during this period.

Other activities such as playing music, drumming, and noise making were also banned.

The Tema Traditional Area comprises Tema Newtown and surrounding communities, including Ashaiman, Zeenu, Kubekro, Adigon, Saasabi, Klangon, Adjei Kojo, Sakumono, and Adjeiman.

“The council respectfully entreats all persons to observe the period as such and abide by the directive in order to forestall any confrontations between representatives of the council and members of the community,” the statement emphasized.

GNA