I haven’t been informed of NPP Disciplinary Committee meeting postponement — Adwoa Safo

MON, 07 APR 2025 1
Former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, says she has not received any formal notice indicating her meeting with the New Patriotic Party’s Disciplinary Committee has been postponed.

The former lawmaker and Deputy Majority Leader was summoned by the party after she flouted its directive barring members from publicly discussing internal matters that could cause disunity.

However, in a statement on Sunday, April 6, the party announced that the meeting had been postponed indefinitely due to internal considerations.

Adwoa Safo arrived at the party’s headquarters amid cheers from supporters on Monday, April 7, revealing that she had not received any notice about the postponement.

Speaking to the media, the former lawmaker noted that she had not even seen the news, which had been circulating in the media since Sunday.

“I was served to appear personally. I haven’t seen anything that it has been postponed,” she said.

“I haven’t heard it in the media. I’ve been with my colleagues, lawyers in my law firm, trying to prepare to be here. So whatever you are talking about, I think I should have been served. I haven’t received any such notice,” she added.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

Joel Savage | 4/7/2025 4:00:21 PM

