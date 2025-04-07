ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GACL apologises to passengers who experienced operational hitch on arrival at KIA

Maritime, Port & Aviation GACL apologises to passengers who experienced operational hitch on arrival at KIA
MON, 07 APR 2025

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has issued a formal apology to passengers who experienced an operational hitch upon their arrival at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The issue occurred when passengers aboard Passion Air flight 143 from Kumasi were unable to access the arrival hall due to a locked door at the main arrival gate of Terminal 2.

The incident, which took place on Monday, April 7, at 7:56 am, caused inconvenience to the passengers who were left stranded in the airport for a short period.

In a statement, the management of GACL expressed regret for the situation and assured the public that investigations were underway.

“We sincerely apologise to all passengers who were affected by this operational hitch.

“We understand the inconvenience this may have caused, and we are taking steps to ensure that such issues do not happen in the future,” the statement said in part.

The management further clarified that the cause of the issue was being thoroughly investigated.

Once the investigation is complete, appropriate measures, including disciplinary actions where necessary, will be taken to prevent a recurrence.

“The cause of the hitch is being investigated by Management following which measures, including necessary disciplinary action, will be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur,” GACL said in the statement.

47202523831-uypcsferrm-gacl-apology

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ghanaian musician and NPP sympathizer Nicholas Omane Acheampong Under NPP, no one asked for school fees; now I’m paying BECE fees under NDC — Om...

1 hour ago

Former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo I haven’t been informed of NPP Disciplinary Committee meeting postponement — Adw...

1 hour ago

God hasnt forgotten NPP, He will speak in 2028 — Great Ampong God hasn't forgotten NPP, He will speak in 2028 — Great Ampong

1 hour ago

Suspicious flights: Ntim Fordjour will be arrested soon — NDC South Africa Chairman 'Suspicious flights: Ntim Fordjour will be arrested soon' — NDC South Africa Cha...

3 hours ago

Private legal practitioner Kwasi Kwarteng Suspicious flights: ‘Demanding evidence from Ntim Fordjour fundamentally misplac...

3 hours ago

Group Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley McDan exposes dark side of ‘CEO,’ ‘Business Manager,’ ‘Digital Expert,’ or ‘Busi...

3 hours ago

Justice Nasiru Gbadegbe passes on at 74 after distinguished judicial career Justice Nasiru Gbadegbe passes on at 74 after distinguished judicial career

4 hours ago

Director-General of GTEC, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai Stop misusing honorary doctorate and professor titles — GTEC warns

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line