GACL apologises to passengers who experienced operational hitch on arrival at KIA

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has issued a formal apology to passengers who experienced an operational hitch upon their arrival at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The issue occurred when passengers aboard Passion Air flight 143 from Kumasi were unable to access the arrival hall due to a locked door at the main arrival gate of Terminal 2.

The incident, which took place on Monday, April 7, at 7:56 am, caused inconvenience to the passengers who were left stranded in the airport for a short period.

In a statement, the management of GACL expressed regret for the situation and assured the public that investigations were underway.

“We sincerely apologise to all passengers who were affected by this operational hitch.

“We understand the inconvenience this may have caused, and we are taking steps to ensure that such issues do not happen in the future,” the statement said in part.

The management further clarified that the cause of the issue was being thoroughly investigated.

Once the investigation is complete, appropriate measures, including disciplinary actions where necessary, will be taken to prevent a recurrence.

“The cause of the hitch is being investigated by Management following which measures, including necessary disciplinary action, will be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur,” GACL said in the statement.