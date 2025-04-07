ModernGhana logo
We discussed things US, Ghana can do to improve the relationship - US Ambassador after meeting Ablakwa on 10% tariff

  Mon, 07 Apr 2025
MON, 07 APR 2025

Despite recent tensions over a new 10% tariff imposed by the United States on Ghanaian exports, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has emphasized that the longstanding partnership between the two countries remains strong and resilient.

Her remarks followed a private meeting with Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. The diplomatic engagement, which lasted over an hour, focused on the implications of the new tariff policy and its potential impact on trade and cooperation between the two nations.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Ambassador Palmer was upbeat about the discussions and the overall direction of U.S.–Ghana relations.

“I had a great conversation with the minister of foreign affairs, and we talked about how the relationship with Ghana is very strong, and how we can keep it going that way. The sort of detail of what the tariffs are and some things the United States and Ghana can do to improve the relationship,” she stated.

Although Ghanaian officials have raised concerns over how the tariff could affect local businesses and exporters, the Ambassador emphasized that both sides remain open to constructive dialogue and are looking for ways to turn challenges into opportunities.

“I hope Ghana will get some benefits vis-à-vis its competitors,” she added, signaling that there may be potential competitive advantages to explore under the new trade conditions.

As discussions continue, both governments appear eager to maintain the depth of their diplomatic and economic ties, ensuring that shared interests take precedence even in the face of policy shifts.

