Under NPP, no one asked for school fees; now I’m paying BECE fees under NDC — Omane Acheampong

Ghanaian musician and NPP sympathizer Nicholas Omane Acheampong has criticized the three-month-old NDC government for not prioritizing the poor as the NPP did when in office.

According to the musician, no parent came to him for school fees during the eight years the NPP was in power, thanks to the introduction of free Senior High School education.

Speaking during a visit to the office of the Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Omane Acheampong noted that the situation has drastically changed in just three months under the NDC government.

He revealed that some parents have approached him for money to pay their children’s registration fees for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)—a cost he claimed the NPP government had previously absorbed.

“Under the NPP government, no parent came to me for school fees, but just three months after the NDC returned, people have started coming to me even for BECE registration fees,” the musician stated.

He further called for unity within the opposition party, urging NPP members to remain hopeful and work hard to reclaim power in the 2028 general elections.

“NPP members should be united and not lose hope. We will bounce back stronger,” he added.