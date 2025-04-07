God hasn't forgotten NPP, He will speak in 2028 — Great Ampong

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician and sympathizer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, popularly known as Great Ampong, says the party will bounce back after its defeat in the 2024 elections.

The NPP, which had been confident of breaking the eight-year governance cycle since 1992, lost the presidential election by a margin of about 1.7 million votes to President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The party, which went into the polls with 137 seats, secured only 88 out of 276 parliamentary seats.

Speaking during a visit to the Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, on Friday, April 4, the musician urged disheartened supporters to trust God to restore the party in 2028.

“I watched a movie sometime back about David and Saul. After Saul had died, a certain man came to David and said, ‘Israel has been defeated by the Philistines, and the Ark of the Covenant has been taken away, but the Lord has never forsaken His people.’

“This encouraged me, so what I will tell you is that we may have lost the elections, but God has not forgotten the NPP. In sha Allah, 2028, the Lord will speak,” Great Ampong said.