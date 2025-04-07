'Suspicious flights: Ntim Fordjour will be arrested soon' — NDC South Africa Chairman

Benjamin Kofi Quashie, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) South Africa branch, says Reverend Ntim Fordjour, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, will soon be arrested.

This follows a press conference by the Minority Caucus in Parliament on Wednesday, during which Rev. Ntim Fordjour called on the National Security Ministry to disclose the cargo contents of Air Med Flight N823AM and Cavok Air Antonov 12B.

He alleged that the flights, which landed in the country in March, may have carried illicit substances and large sums of cash, and urged full disclosure and accountability from the authorities.

However, Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu dismissed the claims, stating that the flights—one a cargo and the other a medical aircraft—had legitimate reasons for landing in Ghana and were cleared by security agencies after thorough checks found no illegal items on board.

The Spokesperson to the President has since called on the Assin South MP to either provide evidence to support his claims or face arrest for peddling falsehood.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy Prime on Monday, April 7, Mr. Kofi Quashie said plans to arrest the MP are almost complete.

According to him, the lawmaker will be arrested once the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin—who is expected to play a role—returns from an official trip abroad.

“The NDC has chosen the path of truth over propaganda. What Rev. Ntim Fordjour is doing is just a diversionary tactic, as I indicated earlier. My good friend is talking as if we wanted to pick him up, we would have done so long ago. I can confidently say that the processes are almost complete,” he stated.