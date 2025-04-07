ModernGhana logo
NPP criticizes gov’t over ‘scanty’ response on mysterious aircraft

  Mon, 07 Apr 2025
NPP NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah
MON, 07 APR 2025
NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed deep disappointment in the government’s vague and unsatisfactory response regarding the mysterious presence of foreign aircrafts in Ghana.

In a statement, the NPP said the government has failed to offer a credible explanation for the arrival of two specific aircrafts- the Cavok Air Antonov An-12B, registered UR-CKM, which landed at Kotoka International Airport from Gran Canaria on February 19, 2025, at approximately 4:52 PM, and the AirMed flight N823AM, a Hawker 800XP, which arrived from the same origin and was spotted at the airport on March 20, 2025, around 8:08 AM.

The unexplained presence of the aircrafts has drawn suspicion, especially in light of what the NPP describes as an inadequate response from Minister of State Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu. “His response was scanty and primarily defensive, deepening public suspicion and concern,” the statement noted.

The party is demanding a clear, detailed explanation from the government about the purpose of the aircraft and the cargo they carried, as well as the government’s intent concerning their operations in Ghana.

The NPP is also calling for an update on two major drug trafficking cases. “In addition, we demand the government provides an update on the status of two major drug trafficking cases: the $350 million cocaine bust in Cape Coast and the $150 million cocaine seizure in Sekondi, allegedly belonging to a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"The political explanation Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu offered failed to address the request for an update on these drug arrests. The silence on these high-profile arrests undermines public trust, particularly given the alleged involvement of a senior member of the NDC,” a portion of the statement signed by NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, read.

The party has further cautioned the government against downplaying the seriousness of drug trafficking and money laundering in Ghana, noting that such negligence could damage the nation’s international reputation.

