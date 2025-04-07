Osahen Afenyo-Markin urges NPP to stay hopeful, emphasizes reorganization and faith

Minority Leader Osahen Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has called on members and sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to lose hope despite the party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.

He encouraged party faithful to remain optimistic and committed to ongoing efforts to reorganize and revitalize the party.

According to him, the outcome of the reorganization process will make the NPP a formidable political force once again. He urged unity, reconciliation, and active participation across the party’s base.

Highlighting the NPP’s performance in Parliament, Afenyo-Markin noted that the party continues to demonstrate strength despite being in the minority.

He emphasized that this resilience is proof of the party’s readiness to reclaim political power from its main rival, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He expressed confidence that with a united front and divine support, the NPP would be victorious in the 2028 general elections.

The Minority Leader made these remarks on Friday, April 4, 2025, during a courtesy call paid on him by gospel musicians Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, popularly known as Great Ampong, and Nicholas Omani Acheampong.

The musicians, who have been vocal in their support for the NPP, said their visit was to commend and encourage Afenyo-Markin and other NPP Members of Parliament for their efforts in Parliament.

During the visit, Great Ampong referenced the biblical account in 1 Samuel 4:1–11, where the Israelites were defeated by the Philistines and the Ark of the Covenant was taken.

Despite the loss, he noted, God remained with Israel. He used the story to urge the NPP to take heart and continue trusting in divine guidance.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical story, Afenyo-Markin responded with encouragement and faith, saying the NPP, though in defeat, still has God on its side.

“We will rejoice in our suffering knowing that there is hope at the end of the tunnel,” he affirmed.

He reflected on past experiences, sharing how spiritual efforts played a role in the party’s recovery during difficult times.

“I remember when we were in opposition, I used to visit Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at night. Anytime I got to his house, I would see prayer warriors led by Cynthia Morrison interceding for the party. It was the same during Kufuor’s era when the party was in opposition. I am also aware of other prayers that were formed to intercede for the party. So, to me, we know the solutions to our problems already. In all critical times; in all difficulties; and in all dangers, we know what to do – to call on God,” he said.

Afenyo-Markin admitted it had been difficult accepting the party’s loss in the 2024 elections, especially considering the government’s track record in implementing impactful social intervention programs. However, he acknowledged that mistakes were made, which may have led even some party members to abstain or vote against the NPP.

“If you look at our history, the NPP is the only political party that, when it comes into government, introduces life-impacting social intervention policies and programs and implements them successfully. The NDC is all about making noises. They made a lot of noise promising to build landing beaches across the coastal belt but ended up doing nothing when they were in power between 2009 and 2017. It was the NPP under Akufo-Addo that we built 12 landing beaches in Edina, Dixcove, Moree, Effutu, Senya, Keta, JamesTown, Apaa and other places,” he stated.

He expressed hope that the Ghanaian people would recognize these achievements and reward the NPP in the 2028 elections.

Returning from a party retreat, Afenyo-Markin appeared optimistic and energized, emphasizing that the NPP’s revival would be anchored on two key pillars—reconciliation and youth engagement. He believes that focusing on these areas would help rebuild the party’s strength and prepare it to reclaim power from the NDC.

Turning his attention to the musicians, he said their visit was a morale booster.

“What you have done today sends a strong signal out there that we are ready to bounce back and win the 2028 general elections. I strongly believe that with rebranding, a new posture, a new attitude and with prayer as our ultimate solution, God will give us our heart's desire in 2028,” he concluded.