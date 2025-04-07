A 25-year-old man, Richmond Owusu Kankam, has been found dead in Ahwiaa, located in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Witnesses reported that his lifeless body was discovered in the park of a local primary school on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Richmond, who lived with his grandmother in Mamponteng, was last seen on Friday when he reportedly left home to run errands at the market. Several residents, in interviews, noted that they observed bruises on his body, raising suspicions of foul play.

The tragic discovery has left the community in shock, with residents demanding swift action and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Richmond’s death. They are calling on the police to look into the matter and determine the cause of death.

In the meantime, local authorities have taken the body to a morgue for an autopsy. The police have yet to release an official statement regarding the case.