National Security operatives uncover BoG money boxes at Sapeiman crime scene

The discovery of official Bank of Ghana (BoG) cash boxes at the centre of a massive counterfeiting operation in Sapeiman has sparked concerns about regulatory lapses and the integrity of Ghana's financial security systems.

During a tour of the crime scene, Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat, Richard Jakpa, confirmed that the money boxes found were not counterfeit but authentic BoG property. “Authorities have verified that these boxes are genuine,” he revealed, raising alarm over how state-regulated financial tools ended up in the possession of an underground syndicate.

The Sapeiman bust, which took place in February, unearthed a large-scale forgery ring operating behind a seemingly abandoned building disguised as a local battery-charging shop.

The front, manned by an elderly man dubbed the “Battery Doctor,” concealed what investigators now describe as one of the most sophisticated counterfeiting setups discovered in recent years.

Inside, security operatives uncovered ten 40-foot containers filled with counterfeit Ghana cedi and US dollar notes—alongside fake gold bars, many of which had begun peeling to reveal silver-colored metal underneath. Jakpa noted that two additional containers believed to be part of the operation were moved just before security closed in.

National Security has launched a manhunt for the suspected kingpin of the operation, known only as “Alhaji.” Jakpa confirmed that “solid evidence” links Alhaji to both the scene and a broader criminal network.

The revelations have raised questions not only about the scale of the criminal operation but also about potential insider complicity and the gaps in institutional checks that allowed genuine BoG assets to be diverted.

As investigations continue, National Security has vowed to step up financial surveillance and bring every individual involved to justice.

-Citi Newsroom