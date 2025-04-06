Sammy Gyamfi shares why Ntim Fordjour would soon be arrested

A fiery exchange unfolded on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme as tensions rose over serious allegations made by the Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour.

His recent claims about two aircraft allegedly linked to drug trafficking and money laundering have stirred controversy and intensified political debate.

Rev. Fordjour alleges that two planes that landed at Kotoka International Airport in March 2025 may have been involved in illegal activities. He says intelligence reports suggested the aircraft could have been transporting drugs such as cocaine, along with significant amounts of U.S. dollars.

The claims have provoked sharp reactions across the political divide, especially from members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). Speaking on Newsfile, NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, issued a stern warning to Rev. Fordjour, insisting that he must be prepared to face the consequences of his statements if he fails to present evidence.

“In other jurisdictions, he would have been blacklisted,” Sammy Gyamfi stated.

He also dismissed any assumption that parliamentary immunity would shield the MP from accountability, particularly in matters of national security.

“If he doesn’t honour the invitation [by National Security] to him and he thinks that he can hide behind his parliamentary privileges, he lie bad. Because he will be arrested. Some of us will insist that he is arrested and you must substantiate that,” Gyamfi cautioned.

In the wake of the allegations, President John Mahama has ordered a formal investigation and directed relevant security agencies to collaborate with Rev. Fordjour in probing the matter. This move appears to be aimed at ensuring transparency while also verifying the legitimacy of the claims.

However, not all within the government share the same approach. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, has refuted the claims, labeling them as unfounded and accusing the MP of peddling misinformation.

Rev. Fordjour, for his part, maintains that his concerns are genuine and grounded in intelligence. He has called on National Security to investigate thoroughly and clarify the situation, stressing that his role is not to conduct investigations, but to raise red flags where necessary.