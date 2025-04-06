ModernGhana logo
Adwoa Safo to face NPP’s disciplinary committee on April 7 over public outburst

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is set to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the party’s national headquarters in Accra.

This summons follows a recent public outburst by the former MP, in which she harshly criticised the party’s leadership and accused them of mistreatment during her time in office.

Her comments, made through a series of media engagements and social media posts, included claims that shed new light on internal party rifts and offered her version of why the NPP lost the Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat in the last general elections.

Adwoa Safo’s remarks were seen by many within the party as untimely and divisive, particularly as they came at a moment when the NPP’s leadership was urging unity and calm amid efforts to rebuild and strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 elections.

Party insiders say her actions could be in breach of the NPP’s code of conduct, prompting the Disciplinary Committee to invite her to explain herself and potentially face sanctions.

