Bono Regional Minister cautions newly sworn-in DCEs against corruption

By Imoro T. Ayibani, Sunyani II Contributor
SUN, 06 APR 2025
HON JOSEPH ADDAE AKWABOA - BONO REGIONAL MINISTER

The Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Joseph Addae Akwaboa, has issued a strong warning to newly confirmed District Chief Executives (DCEs), urging them to avoid corrupt practices that could derail development efforts and result in dismissal by the President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the confirmation and swearing-in ceremony for the DCEs of Dormaa West and Berekum West, the Minister emphasized the need for integrity, transparency, and good governance. He advised the new appointees to uphold the highest ethical standards in the discharge of their duties to ensure meaningful progress in their respective districts.

Hon. Akwaboa described the two confirmed DCEs as proactive and results-oriented individuals capable of driving the President’s development agenda. He called on traditional leaders and the wider communities to support them in fulfilling their mandates and bringing positive change to their areas.

Both Stephen Azorba Awuni of Dormaa West and Collins Asoma of Berekum West received unanimous endorsements from their respective assemblies and were officially sworn in by His Lordship Justice Gabriel Mate-Teye, Supervising High Court Judge at the Sunyani High Court.

The swearing-in ceremonies were met with joy and celebration as assembly members and local residents expressed their hopes for accelerated development in the districts.

At Nkrankwanta in Dormaa West, Mr. Stephen Azorba Awuni was overwhelmingly endorsed with 14 out of 14 valid votes cast—a full 100 percent. The election was supervised by Samuel Nii Lomoko Tackie Konne, the District Electoral Commission Officer.

Mr. Awuni, 41, holds a Bachelor of Education in Integrated Science from the University of Education, Winneba, and a Master of Education in Science Education from the University of Cape Coast. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Coordinator for Second Cycle Schools in Dormaa West District.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Awuni expressed his gratitude to President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the opportunity to serve. He pledged to govern in the interest of the entire district, irrespective of political affiliation.

“I shall therefore operate an open-door policy where everyone, no matter your ethnicity, religion, colour or political affiliation, will be welcomed to my office. In this regard, I urge you all to join me—let’s put our heads together, shoulders to the wheel, and hands on deck to steer the affairs of this district for the improvement of the quality of lives of our people,” he said.

He also committed to working closely with traditional leaders, civil society organisations, local businesses, religious leaders, political parties, youth groups, and other stakeholders to ensure inclusive and effective governance.

At Jinijini in Berekum West, Mr. Collins Asoma was also confirmed with 100 percent of the votes—27 out of 27 cast. The election was conducted by the District Electoral Commission.

Mr. Asoma, 39, holds a Bachelor of Education and a Master of Philosophy in Education, both from the University of Education, Winneba. Prior to his appointment, he was a lecturer at Berekum College of Education.

In his remarks, Mr. Asoma thanked the assembly members and community for their unanimous endorsement, describing it as a mandate to initiate change and development across the district. He pledged to focus on key priorities including infrastructure development, economic growth and job creation, youth empowerment, education, and transparent governance.

“This overwhelming support shows the people are ready for transformation. I am committed to working with all stakeholders to foster sustainable growth and progress in Berekum West.”

