Seychelles in Global Tourism Spotlight as it sets to host FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

As Seychelles prepares to host the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup from May 1 to 11, the island nation is poised to take centre stage on the global tourism map. With its white-sand beaches and turquoise waters set to captivate millions of viewers, the event promises to spotlight Seychelles like never before.

The tournament will feature 16 of the world’s top beach soccer nations, divided into four groups:

Group A: Seychelles, Japan, Guatemala, Belarus

Group B: Brazil, Portugal, Oman, Mexico

Group C: Iran, Spain, Tahiti, Argentina

Group D: Senegal, Colombia, Italy, USA

This year’s edition marks a historic milestone—it is the first time the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be held in Africa. Seychelles is embracing this opportunity not only to showcase its natural beauty and rich Creole heritage but also to reinforce its commitment to sustainable tourism.

More than just a sporting event, the tournament is seen as a symbol of national pride and ambition. Speaking at the official draw in Victoria, Mahé, President Wavel Ramkalawan emphasized the broader significance of the event:

“This is a great day for Seychelles, and a great day for Africa. As the world watches, we invite you not only to enjoy the competition but also to discover the many treasures of our islands.”

“This event represents more than just a tournament. It symbolizes the unity, the strength of spirit, and the resilience of our nation, as well as our commitment to promoting the global game of football in all its forms,” H.E. Ramkalawan declared.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, speaking via video link, echoed the sentiment and called the 2025 edition “a tournament of many firsts.”

“It is the first FIFA tournament to be staged in Seychelles and the first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup to be held in Africa. This idyllic country will provide a stunning backdrop for players, coaches, officials, and fans from around the world.”

Infantino commended the Seychelles Football Federation, led by President Elvis Chetty, for its dedication and collaborative efforts in bringing the tournament to life. He also underscored FIFA’s commitment to sustainability by highlighting a key infrastructure initiative:

“In keeping with FIFA’s commitment to sustainability, we will use the same stadium as we did in Dubai. This structure has been transported by sea to Seychelles, positively impacting the tournament’s carbon footprint, and will remain in Seychelles for public use as part of the legacy.”

With the world’s eyes on Seychelles, a wave of international media attention is expected. Broadcasters, content creators, and journalists will not only cover the tournament but also amplify the country's appeal as a premier travel destination.

According to the Seychelles Tourism Department, the event represents a golden opportunity to enhance global visibility and diversify the nation's tourism offerings. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, noted the strategic blend of sports diplomacy and destination marketing:

“From the 1st to the 11th of May, Seychelles will not only host the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup – it will welcome the world. It is promised to be fun. Seychelles awaits you.”

She highlighted that the tournament aligns with the country’s broader tourism strategy, which emphasizes sustainability, cultural immersion, and wellness—values that resonate with both locals and global travellers.

To make the most of the global spotlight, the Local Organising Committee is curating a range of special travel packages, cultural showcases, and immersive experiences. Visitors will be encouraged to explore the islands beyond the stadium—through island-hopping adventures, Creole culinary tours, hiking excursions, and marine conservation projects.

With the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, Seychelles isn’t just hosting a tournament—it’s telling its story. And as the final whistle blows, the nation hopes to leave a lasting impression not only as a world-class sporting host but as one of the most captivating destinations on the planet.