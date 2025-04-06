Sege executives deserve appointment too - NDC Branch executives tells Mahama

A group calling itself the Concerned Branch Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sege Constituency of the Greater Accra Region has expressed displeasure over what they describe as marginalisation in appointments to governmental positions.

At a press conference held in Sege, the group expressed surprise at the failure of President John Dramani Mahama to fulfil promises made to them over the years.

According to them, the president’s posture suggests that the Sege Constituency does not matter when it comes to appointments to leadership positions.

The leader of the group, Albert Narh Adodoaji, said, “Despite our unflinching support for the NDC, our qualified professionals remain largely absent from significant governmental roles, resulting in underrepresentation and dejection.”

He added that although the Sege Constituency, since its creation in 2004, has consistently demonstrated unwavering support for the NDC including delivering 84% for JDM in the 2024 elections but they are yet to receive a single appointment.

“It cannot be that we do not have qualified persons to occupy positions in Ghana. In fact, we are one of the highly educated constituency executives in Ghana, if not the most, made up of lecturers, medical doctors, lawyers to mention but a few,” he stated.

Mr. Adodoaji reminded the president of his most recent promise made during a meeting with the Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area, which he reiterated at the Sege Assemblies of God Auditorium prior to the last elections to consider their ousted MP, Christian Corletey Otuteye, for an appointment.

“This promise resonated deeply with our constituents to give him a massive endorsement. However, despite the NDC’s electoral success, neither our MP nor any other qualified individual from Sege Constituency has been appointed to national or regional position, leaving feelings of neglect and non-appreciation,” he emphasised.

In light of this, he urged the president to fulfil his campaign promise, stating that their inclusion in national appointments would not only signify fairness and equity, but also present a strategic advantage for the NDC.

The convener of the group, Samuel Dakeh Boafo, disclosed that the apparent neglect is making it difficult to convince the youth of the constituency, a situation which, if not addressed, could lead to voter apathy in the next elections. “The youth are all moving away and we can’t convince them. We have lawyers, engineers and other experts who are fit as CEOs, Manegers etc, all we want is appointments,” he stressed.

Joshua Kofi Sottie, the current ARS Branch Secretary, added that they were compelled to speak out due to the persistent sidelining of their professionals over the years. He pleaded with President John Dramani Mahama “to as a matter of importance respond to their call or be hit with protests in the coming days.”