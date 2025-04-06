ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eventory Ghana extends Ramadan gesture to Ghana Police Mosque

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Donations Eventory Ghana extends Ramadan gesture to Ghana Police Mosque
SUN, 06 APR 2025

Eventory Ghana, in sponsorship with Ena-pa Sintex tank, De-Luxy, Hylife beverages, Heavens, DPS Pipes Ghana has extended their gesture to the Ghana police mosque at the cantonment on Friday, 4th April 2025.

It donated shawarma, drinks and water to Muslim brothers and sisters to observe Eid-ul-Fitr

The gesture is part of the Inventory Ghana's social-cultural responsibility of giving back to society.

Hewale, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Inventory Ghana, has revealed that the organization's decision to extend a Ramadan gesture to the Ghana Police mosque was motivated by a sense of corporate social responsibility.

In an interview, Hewale explained that the company chose to provide food and drinks to the Muslim community as a way of showing solidarity and support during the holy month of Ramadan.

The gesture, which included the distribution of shawarma, drinks, and water, was aimed at bringing joy and hope to our Muslim brothers and sisters, especially those who may not have had the opportunity to celebrate with their families.

Hewale described the experience as a blessing, stating that the company feels "very great, excited" about putting smiles on the faces of the people.

45202585849-1j041p5cbw-d8804203-5121-4cc0-91d0-a9adab323cc0

When asked if this was a one-time event, Hewale revealed that the company plans to make this an annual tradition, with plans to expand the gesture to other locations, including five mosques, where they will visit the children's ward and provide support.

The company's gesture has been hailed by Imam Abass Umar Abdul-Karim, the deputy Imam of Ghana Police Mosque-cantonment as a positive example of corporate social responsibility, demonstrating the importance of giving back to the community, especially during significant religious periods.

According to him, the mosque feeds about 700 people a day, and such was timely just after the fasting.

Some of the beneficiaries commended Inventory Ghana and sponsors the gesture and prayed that Allah bless them and fulfil their prayer requests.

45202585849-1j041p5cbw-d8804203-5121-4cc0-91d0-a9adab323cc0

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Strange skin disease outbreak hits Mepe, 46 individuals infected Strange skin disease outbreak hits Mepe, 46 individuals infected

1 hour ago

Suspicious flights’ saga: Ghana must not become a permissive corridor for narcotic trafficking — CDM tells President Mahama Suspicious flights’ saga: 'Ghana must not become a permissive corridor for narco...

2 hours ago

Stop intimidating Minority MPs over suspicious flight allegations — NPP slams govt Stop intimidating Minority MPs over suspicious flight allegations — NPP slams go...

2 hours ago

Trade, Foreign Affairs Ministers to meet US Envoy over Trumps 10% tariffs on April 7 Trade, Foreign Affairs Ministers to meet US Envoy over Trump's 10% tariffs on Ap...

2 hours ago

Dr Emmanuel Akwetey IDEG presents key proposals to Constitution Review Committee 

2 hours ago

Nima, Maamobi and adjoining towns to be redeveloped into first-class and commercial communities Nima, Maamobi and adjoining towns to be redeveloped into first-class and commerc...

2 hours ago

UE/R: Kusaug youth disappointed in President Mahamas handling of excalating Bawku conflict UE/R: Kusaug youth disappointed in President Mahama's handling of excalating Baw...

2 hours ago

Air Med Aircraft landed at KIA due to technical issues, another aircraft brought damaged parts and engineers – Kwakye Ofosu Air Med Aircraft landed at KIA due to technical issues, another aircraft brought...

2 hours ago

FDA destroys 2.5 tonnage of unwholesome productsin Eastern Region FDA destroys 2.5 tonnage of unwholesome products in Eastern Region

3 hours ago

Ridge Hospital scandal: President Mahama, Chief of Staff, others petitioned to chop heads, save hospital from bleeding to death Part 2 Ridge Hospital scandal: President Mahama, Chief of Staff, others petitioned to c...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line