Eventory Ghana extends Ramadan gesture to Ghana Police Mosque

Eventory Ghana, in sponsorship with Ena-pa Sintex tank, De-Luxy, Hylife beverages, Heavens, DPS Pipes Ghana has extended their gesture to the Ghana police mosque at the cantonment on Friday, 4th April 2025.

It donated shawarma, drinks and water to Muslim brothers and sisters to observe Eid-ul-Fitr

The gesture is part of the Inventory Ghana's social-cultural responsibility of giving back to society.

Hewale, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Inventory Ghana, has revealed that the organization's decision to extend a Ramadan gesture to the Ghana Police mosque was motivated by a sense of corporate social responsibility.

In an interview, Hewale explained that the company chose to provide food and drinks to the Muslim community as a way of showing solidarity and support during the holy month of Ramadan.

The gesture, which included the distribution of shawarma, drinks, and water, was aimed at bringing joy and hope to our Muslim brothers and sisters, especially those who may not have had the opportunity to celebrate with their families.

Hewale described the experience as a blessing, stating that the company feels "very great, excited" about putting smiles on the faces of the people.

When asked if this was a one-time event, Hewale revealed that the company plans to make this an annual tradition, with plans to expand the gesture to other locations, including five mosques, where they will visit the children's ward and provide support.

The company's gesture has been hailed by Imam Abass Umar Abdul-Karim, the deputy Imam of Ghana Police Mosque-cantonment as a positive example of corporate social responsibility, demonstrating the importance of giving back to the community, especially during significant religious periods.

According to him, the mosque feeds about 700 people a day, and such was timely just after the fasting.

Some of the beneficiaries commended Inventory Ghana and sponsors the gesture and prayed that Allah bless them and fulfil their prayer requests.