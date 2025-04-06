Bawumia, NAPO should be blamed for NPP’s 2024 election defeat; not Ken Agyapong – Alex Kwaku Tetteh

A recent poll by Mr Musa Dankwa of Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), are primarily to blame for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 general elections.

This finding challenges the widespread belief that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s public comments were responsible for the party’s loss.

According to the report, 37% of respondents held Dr Bawumia accountable for the defeat, while 33% blamed Dr Opoku Prempeh. In stark contrast, only 9% of respondents attributed the party's failure to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong. The data further indicated that 68% of respondents blamed former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and 40% pointed fingers at Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for contributing to the party's electoral loss.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the President of Citizen Eye Ghana, Mr Alex Kwaku Tetteh, emphasized that the burden of responsibility rests squarely on the shoulders of Dr Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO). “As leaders of the party and central figures in the campaign, they must take full responsibility for the outcome,” he said.

Mr Tetteh further argued that the party’s internal challenges played a significant role in the NPP’s defeat. He noted that the poll findings serve as a wake-up call for the party to rebuild, reconnect with its grassroots base, and refocus its agenda ahead of future elections.

He advocates for a change in the type of leadership within the NPP. “The party has been led by presidents who were lawyers and doctors. It’s time for a businessman to take the helm,” he stated. Mr Tetteh pointed to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong as a prime example of such a leader, praising him for his consistent dedication to both the NPP and the country.

“Ken Agyapong is the only one in the party who tries to solve problems when they arise,” Tetteh said. “He has promised to work harder to change and drive the economy of Ghana, which is what the people want.”

He noted this is the time the party should unite and build strong grassroots for the 2028 general election.

"We have to unity as a party for the election ahead. The way the current NDC government led by H.E. John Mahama is working, if we in the NPP do not do things right, we will be in opposite for a very long time," said Mr Alex Kwaku Tetteh.