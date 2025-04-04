ECG’s monthly revenue now rivals MTN – Former MD defends growth

Former Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has urged a more measured approach to discussions surrounding the missing ECG containers, emphasizing the company’s significant progress in revenue generation and operational efficiency.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show, Mahama highlighted ECG’s financial transformation, comparing its monthly revenue to major corporations in the country.

“Let’s not treat ECG like a cottage industry when it’s actually one of the biggest. ECG’s monthly revenue can be likened to, what do you call it, MTN now.

“The minister in his own interview said it’s making 1.5 billion. When I came into office, it was 450, 500 million. In long months, maybe 700 million, but as we are speaking, revenue has tripled to 1.5 billion. How did we do it? We changed how we worked,” he explained.

Mahama also shed light on the company’s pricing strategy, noting that ECG follows a strict engineering pricing model.

“ECG works with something that they call engineering pricing. So our pricing is kind of unique. ECG has a set price for set goods. Whether you like it or not, this is the price. Take it or leave it. You can’t negotiate the price.”

Addressing structural inefficiencies that he inherited, Mahama pointed out that ECG had a backlog of projects requiring critical equipment.

“I came to see 722 projects that predate me, needing critical equipment, and then 98 civil infrastructure projects, and then 12 customer service-related projects. This showed me that the company was not thinking as a commercial entity, but rather as an engineering company,” he noted.

On improving service delivery, he detailed how the installation of electricity meters significantly increased under his tenure.

“When I got to ECG, the data showed that meter installations were at 2,500 per month. Under the loss reduction project, as of the time I was leaving, ECG could install 100,000 meters a month.”

-mynewsgh