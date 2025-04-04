ModernGhana logo
A/R: Two students shot by classmate at Adventist SHS

  Fri, 04 Apr 2025
FRI, 04 APR 2025

Two students at Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Bantama in the Ashanti Region have been seriously injured in a shooting incident on campus on April 5.

According to reliable sources within the school, the incident occurred during break time when Bernard Amoabeng, a form two student, brought a gun to school.

An argument reportedly ensued among the students over whether the weapon was functional.

In an attempt to prove it was, Amoabeng allegedly fired the gun, accidentally shooting and injuring two students.

Penamang sustained a critical gunshot wound to her forehead. She was initially rushed to Kwadaso Hospital but was later referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital due to the severity of her condition.

The Suame Police have arrested Amoabeng and initiated a full investigation into the incident.

-citinewsroom

