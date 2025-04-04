President Mahama appoints Dr Alhassan Iddrisu as acting Government Statistician

President John Dramani Mahama has named Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu as Acting Government Statistician, pending formal consultations with the Council of State.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Dr. Iddrisu, a respected economist with decades of public service experience, currently heads the Economic Strategy and Research Division at the Ministry of Finance. In that capacity, he leads national efforts in macroeconomic analysis, forecasting, and policy coordination, playing a central role in producing the Ghana Macroeconomic Outlook Report and shaping annual national budgets.

Throughout his career, Dr. Iddrisu has held a series of strategic leadership roles, including Director of the Economic Research and Forecasting Division from 2013 to 2019, and Acting Director of the Real Sector Division between 2010 and 2013. His expertise has extended beyond the Ministry of Finance, as he has contributed to numerous high-level inter-ministerial committees, public councils, and national policy boards, influencing key decisions on economic planning and governance.

In addition to his civil service roles, Dr. Iddrisu shares his knowledge in academia as a part-time lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra. His experience also includes consultancy work for major international organisations such as Oxfam GB and the World Bank.

Dr. Iddrisu holds a PhD in International Development Studies from the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo, Japan, and advanced degrees from both the London School of Economics and the University of Ghana.

The presidency expressed strong confidence in his ability to bring integrity, innovation, and technical expertise to Ghana’s statistical services, as the country seeks to strengthen data-driven decision-making in economic and national development planning. A final confirmation of his appointment is expected following the required consultations with the Council of State.