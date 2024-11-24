NPP, NDC have only delivered economic crisis, not development — Azongo

ModernGhana logo
Nyaaba Aweeba Azongo, the running mate to independent Presidential Candidate Mr George Twum Barimah-Adu, has sharply criticized Ghana’s two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the nation’s developmental struggles since the 1992 Constitution was adopted.

According to Mr. Azongo, both parties have only delivered economic crises rather than progress, creating inequality and depriving Ghanaians of genuine development.

Mr. Azongo said that the cycle of governance between the NPP and NDC has brought nothing but “economic crisis” and hardship to the country.

He argued that rather than fostering growth, both parties have driven Ghana to the doorstep of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailouts, perpetuating a cycle of economic dependency.

“What the NPP and NDC have successfully achieved is a system of inequality that benefits a select few, while the majority of Ghanaians remain in poverty,” he stated.

He believes that both parties have failed in their mandate to uplift citizens and have instead created economic hardship for most Ghanaians.

As Ghana approaches the December 7 election, Mr. Azongo is urging voters to “break the two” by electing George Twum Barimah-Adu, whom he says will “remodel, reshape, and develop the country” for the benefit of all.

He emphasized the need for a new approach to economic management that would create opportunities for all Ghanaians, not just a privileged few.

“It’s time to remodel the country’s economy in a way that lifts everyone,” Mr. Azongo said, calling for a reimagined approach to national development.

He spoke in an interview on Accra-based Kessben FM.

—Classfmonline

