CHASS’ SOS letter on Free SHS confirms Mahama's pledge for education reform — Clement Apaak

A recent letter from the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) to government, detailing critical concerns over the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy’s implementation, has reignited the debate on education reform in Ghana.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has seized upon this letter as validation of former President John Dramani Mahama’s proposed educational reforms, which he says will address the "debilitating implementation challenges" faced by the FSHS initiative.

The letter, dated November 13, 2024, describes severe shortages of essential resources that have left schools struggling to function effectively.

According to the NDC’s Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency and spokesperson on education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, the issues raised by CHASS echo long-standing criticisms of the Akufo-Addo administration’s management of FSHS.

Dr. Apaak emphasized that parents and guardians, along with education sector stakeholders, should be "gravely concerned" about the deteriorating situation.

"Yet, the NPP government and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia appear indifferent to the plight of students and educators across the country," Dr. Apaak asserted.

In response to these ongoing challenges, Mahama has outlined a 17-point reform plan to strengthen and sustain the FSHS policy, improve school resources, and abolish the controversial double-track system introduced to accommodate increased enrollment under FSHS.

Highlights of Mahama’s plan include: Abolishing Double-Track: Restoring a stable academic calendar for effective learning. Securing Funding: Dedicating a portion of Ghana’s oil revenues to finance quality secondary education. Infrastructure Development: Completing stalled E-block projects and expanding facilities at Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions. Decentralizing Procurement: Ensuring food supplies are locally sourced and improving the quality of meals for students. Expanding FSHS: Students from private secondary schools will be included in the FSHS programme. Integrating FSHS into GES: Streamlining policy implementation through the Ghana Education Service.

Mahama’s vision also extends to technological advancements, such as introducing artificial intelligence labs in select schools, enhancing digital literacy through upgraded ICT labs, and continuing the provision of laptops and tablets for students.

Additionally, Mahama pledges to restore the role of Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) and foster partnerships with religious institutions in school management.

Addressing corruption in the school placement system is also on Mahama’s agenda, with a plan to make the Computerized School Selection & Placement System (CSSPS) merit-based and transparent.

Dr. Apaak stated that Mahama’s track record in education reform demonstrates his capability to effectively address the country’s educational challenges.

Mahama, he said, “will not inflate enrollment figures” or “compromise on quality,” as has been alleged against the current administration.

—Classfmonline