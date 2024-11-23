Barf: New Terms for Vegans, for New Worlds, and Higher Achievements

Human beings largely love achievements, we all largely welcome achievements, but are we ready to put enough efforts for achievements or even be squarely grateful to the past, present, and future? Human evolution tends to be very slow in many aspects, but our age offers unprecedented speed for learning. Words remain to be central in human evolution, so devils may censor in the name of kindness. Words of truth are always kind, but the needle that hurts for seconds to give you years or endless happiness may be considered good reasonable 'pain'. God is the actor, who empowers; humans are the reactors, where choice exists; God is the super-reactor in the worlds of reward and/or punishment. Barf is a choice and we pray to the God of speed and achievements, bless it, and help humankind in every village, town, and city learn about it and access it with high standards. Barf is an acronym which means Blood And Rape Free (barf) what, who, or where. It means the term barf can be used on qualified things, qualified people, and qualified places. Barf-masf (meat and seafood), barf beef, barf chicken, barf seafood, barf shrimp, etc describes a group versus a specific thing. Barf man or barf woman is an alternative nicer name for vegans, not vegetarians. A barf restaurant, a barf home, barf resort, etc are the places we are praying for, to own and access with ease. How matters in the world of words, so the blind may not see the impact if adapted. As rising minorities, the best of Vegans must truthfully court others, including thought provoking others, but also inculcating great character for our children. We need God to help us win billionaires, millionaires, journalists, and world leaders to help realize the dreams fast, with verifiable research on the claimed achievements. Ordinary working barfs (vegans) can also form groups, associations or partnerships to help realize the vision in every county (district) and ultimately every village...

The world of achievements is easier to discuss, less controversial, so let us discuss the potential achievements from personal levels to collective levels, then the brave may make the efforts, but humility has branches of care more than fear and greed. Do you want your excrete ( fart and poop) to smell better? Barf food can help you realize that within weeks. The grateful will seek and accept even an atom's weight of blessings, but who will say it is just a few seconds of a nasty smell, then I flush it off, and the air may hurt few or no one. OK! Barf can make you smell better without the need for cologne or deodorant. Now we are talking hours, not seconds and questionable remedies. I am yet to have a barf (vegan) lover, but what percentage of your meat or diary eating partner smelled good versus bad? Some will argue tolerance where s/he smelled bad about ten percent of the time, but I prefer efforts where possible and one hundred percent perfection where feasible. Smell bad, never; smell good, naturally; smell great through plants or essential oils is a blessing I accept and share for others to seek. Enough personal examples, or which health ministers are barf (vegans) or care to research how a hundred people with no bad smell is healthier? No! I mean which Interior ministers or presidents will wish for less fights over the smell of sweat or even the mouth? Wow! I am challenging you to a research you can do or lazily wait for evolving doctors and scientists to confirm. The list can go on, but time and space come with limitations.

Our love for the taste of meat and seafood is a barrier to those who are yet to taste modern barf (vegan) food. God can help us speed up or overcome that part through billionaires or governments gratefully working with my type. Once they eat a modern barf (vegan) buffet multiple times at reasonable cost, a big percentage will admit the God of taste and knowledge can make barf (vegan) tasty than the over celebrated bloody meat and seafood. In regards to health, B12 more than protein are the imaginary fears, but will God help with more discoveries of food, food combinations, and barf (vegan) B 12 supplement pills+ at our restaurants and markets, not just pharmacy lackings of clear labels of the source?

Lifestyle is more than food. So when I do not exercise enough, I look bad and who will blame barf (vegan) lifestyle as the problem, or help me access a world class gym and hemp seeds. Or when I exercise enough through driving many neighborhoods to reach a fairly good gym, then I often look good at least to women and girls with eyes? No! The mirror makes me smile or sad more than human compliments or the lack thereof. No! Feeling is greater than looks, so when I feel good and sip powerful herbal teas, jumping in happiness around the home can be better in a beachfront mansion, barf restaurant, or barf resort with all sorts of beautiful amenities and what type of people? Meat eaters can come, but please wear cologne...

In which year was the term vegan or vegetarian coined matter, but how will it provoke minds compared to barf. 'Are you a vegetarian like me or xyz'? No, I am a barf. What is a barf? A blood and rape free person. Both the meat eaters and vegetarians will then think of it from a new perspective towards debates, rescues, and introductions. For years, I was a vegetarian, but never did it ever crossed my mind that eggs are products of rape. Contributing to rape of humans or animals is more than atom's weight. Sometimes we see things we hardly give any thought to, but the ears respond differently from the mouth of humans versus animals. Myself, you, and how many billions of people heard a crying chicken being raped and give it no thought. A written word requires imagination, but a spoken word has many levels, and similarly are videos. So when you convince an existing vegan restaurant owner to change the sign board to xyz barf (vegan) restaurant - readers may ask and journalists will be forced to discuss the r or rape word that the term "vegan" never provoked. How many white or Arab+ women care about the rape of animal versus rape of black+ women? Or should we ask which races of women will seek or accept barf first and by which percentages within a month, year, and decade? I suspect men are more loving, or do I have millions of women ready to echo me with videos beyond social media? Any mainstream TV in every country ready to discuss and push for realisation of barf as culture? We must invent great cultures, but governments will join us by when? God of speed, please kindly conquer. Otherwise, I am appealing for videos upon videos: A chicken running from rape, ignored by a woman+; the rape led to eggs and eaten by a questionable man+; the men react differently and a percentage of meat eating men will likely rape more than barf men? No! I am not justifying rape, but calling for research and honest thinking. Rape is like a spirit or route, and when you are against the raping of even animals then you are less likely to rape humans. So let her love you gratefully or tell her Jarga does not want the 'love to be begged' women? Sex is so nice, even animals know it -- so only the sexually grateful folks should barfs partner with. Humans luckily can have good sex, free of pain and the sweetest cry. I think God and through plants can offer barf folks greater sex than bloody meat eaters. Our private parts will likely smell better naturally as barfs. God can remake any part of us while alive.

So ask yourself what you can personally do and research on, but remember some results may take years, where the impatient will fail. Personal challenges are partly due to lack of sharing, because access may be a problem in certain villages or even towns. Pioneers must court, but raising kids to be better than their parents will always require God's help. Religion should never stop you from conscientious choices once you learn you are under the Lord of conscience, then prophets and parents will be seen as mediums in a relay. Take the baton through ch.91 and shoot for a three point touch-up, a goal, or touch-down? If your prophet(s) or parents were to be reborn, they may gratefully accept barf (vegan). If heaven is a planet, then who deserves it more than the kind even in food and helping others access it? We court you through gratitude, or will a kind God get angry if we spare the animals? Well, the kind God introduced us to barf and rewarding us even on earth. Yes! We pray for higher rewards like more access, but we are sincerely thankful to be pioneers in thoughts, words, and even positive actions.

Worldwide Revolution for Barf Culture and accessibility with high standards demand your immediate push, not waiting. This simply means asking what you can do as an individual, including sharing. We all know government involvement would have been the fastest, but can the Paris climate change accord fund such, considering we now know bloody meat eating reportedly contributes to climate change. Our bloody meat eating leaders are less likely to push for such, or can we convince them towards a few days of barf eating per week or per month? With high standards, 'one night stands can lead to marriage'; so let the access be of high quality and widespread, and billions may become barf in hard to imagine ways. WHO or government by government can be approached, including a modern barf (vegan) buffet for schools.

Beside Governments, our Barf (vegan) billionaires and millionaires should seriously consider partnering with visionaries like me towards exemplary samples in every country and one country targeted for macro example. Even some rich bloody meat eaters may be interested in helping. I doubt Elon Musk or Trump cares on such, but will the 'divorced women' philanthropists care about feeding barf buffet to humans, school children, or for the sake of the animals? How about a tour or movie towards the culture? Again, it can certainly be good business of franchises, but it must verifiably work somewhere in every continent or country, before money worshippers enter? With mere one million dollar a formidable example can be created even in the Gambia or country of your choice. Then which billionaire will replicate it in every country and choose which country that willingly offer land+ to build over 100 of them? Access matters, we know the direction; the great routes are being revealed, so let great speed be the help of God...

Beside governments and richest folks, I think one thousand barfs (vegans) contributing at least one thousand dollars each can be good investment for exemplary versions, preferably in developing countries. It will amount to over one million dollars, so where is the trusted vegan who can take the baton of the idea? We can have it in the Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Cuba, Morocco, or even Brazil. We must push for barfs (vegans) to be able to travel in any country beyond tourism, but as ushers of people with access to barf, not just urging. Imagine over one million children becoming barfs (vegans) because you help them with knowledge and taste, to possibly appreciate the favor God gives us. Having one barf resort on the ocean front is great for tourists and elite courting, but please remember to have one in a village or a small town, preferably with a school feeding program, including reasonable pay.

The Two Types of Children even bloody meat eaters may consider: 1. The bloody meat or seafood Allergic children are in the millions. 2. The Aspiring healthy children where parents do not care enough.

Allergic Children: My cousin on my mothers side suffered a seafood allergy, but it took him years to discover it. My other cousin and nephew on my dad's side are allergic to bloody meat, but suffered in what ways and refuse to see how vegan may help them? My point is I estimate at least one thousand children suffer in small Gambia and millions in Africa suffer without trying or being helped enough? These folks need a lot more than information, because questionable parents will not make the needed efforts towards barf. They will offer excuses like it is not my fault, God's predestination, etc and may refuse thinking and simple efforts unless pushed enough. Beside the commercial barf restaurants, we need a culture to help such. Based on your address or date of birth as head of household, every compound (household) in poor Africa should choose a few days a week as barf food only, or how can they deserve Paris climate change and refuse efforts? This means if the xyz allergic child can get even three days of barf food at his or her residence, the neighbors can cover the rest on alternating days. Otherwise, careless parents may underfeed such even after discovery.

The barf Aspiring healthy child in many families may suffer. My nephew showed interest in veganism when I was a vegetarian, but his meat eating parents were of no help. My advice to such children will be to eat what is available, but my advice to the government and all of us is how to help such through culture. Again, assigning barf days may help, but where can family adopting work? My nephew is in the u.s where bloody fast food rules and I am in the Gambia where the term barf originates, but almost no barfs (vegans) yet. Well, we may have hundreds or thousands in disorganised ways, but even the debate will lead to billions or hundreds of millions of children to aspire, then how many to become barfs (vegans) with access? Questionable parents make it hard, but questionable governments refuse to make it easier? I am not opposed to worldwide barf (vegan) fast foods, but I am aspiring for worldwide barf (vegan) buffets, including the poorest countries. The Lord can make it work and just because the leaders or rich folks do not know how does not mean myself and others are in illusions. Countless meat eaters in my family and neighbors do enjoy my barf cookings and imagine if it upgrades to buffet level? About twenty five percent of Gambians may try it within a month of a great start and how many millions will then try it in a year and in every country as a franchise? Money is secondary, but when you serve millions in a month then becoming a millionaire is not robbery. An article to millions or billions does not mean everyone gives you a dollar, but a million quality barf meals can get them addicted before they learn to cook. Until then, take the millions or billions of 'radiance of delight' the God of conscience is offering me and may it never stop...

I was born under bloody meat and seafood eating parents and my journey is of less importance, compared to my targets? I thank God for many things, including food. Perhaps before my teen years, my mum asked me to kill a chicken for her; as the knife went through, I felt a terrible feeling and vowed to never kill again. Thank God I did not insist to stop eating meat, because that would have meant a fight with parents, where no vegans existed. So after a few years of indirect killing through ordering, God helped me become a vegetarian in the mid nineties. The journey was rough and I went back to meat eating couple of times. Then I stopped milk and felt better in some ways, and now I stopped eating eggs and feeling a lot better. Months after being barf (vegan) was when the rape aspect came to my mind. My point is I would have likely became vegan lot faster if I had heard anyone mentioned the rape factor in certain ways. However, people journey differently, so we must appreciate even the three days a week barf (vegan) eater and vegetarians, but be frank with them. I now see it as conscientious calling or acceptance, and it is not preferred to serve God on the sidelines. Best remains swift victory, swift achievements, but am I going to cry when I am seemingly ahead of at least seven billion people by choice, not money? Even the millions of vegans before me are learning through me, or who was the first to write the rape aspect and how powerful was it compared to mine? Jarga! Chill out and pray to God to help you help billions enter the wonderful world you certainly appreciate and wish for your fellow beings, beyond gender and race. May God bless me, and every trying soul, lot more through Showlove Trinity: Let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.

Optional note:The three doors to barf (vegan) as culture are character, health, and finance. Need I mentioned only the best of people will choose it through conscience (character). The health aspect is still debatable because we refuse to specifically mention the verifiable advantages enough and challenge the so called disadvantages. The health doors are two: one those who join by choice or healthy folks; two those who go through hell (health issues) to submit or under-submit. Beside the body and the visible, barf will likely boost our mental capabilities at mass level. The age of abundance can be now.

Then comes the finance for riches or poverty. Once some great financial successes are registered, governments and rich folks who prefer meat will come compete?

Although I barely attack on the rape aspect, I do believe the best of us must insist our 'hard' words are nothing compared to what animals suffer and human children may benefit. Meaning, we should go harder on words if need be and they will thank us later, or the God of truth may help us a lot more... I do not recommend interpersonal confrontation, but smart social media posts and others. I do not support any form of government punishing of bloody meat eaters, but reasonable pressure as an option. Consider dating even non-barf to introduce them to it, but prefer the barf if the beauty is equal... I support further research that must involve the best of us, or they will lie and mislead with fractional facts. Give me one hundred hot Girls and they will look hotter through barf+ ? The videos and eyes can confirm, but feeling is slightly more complex even where I am optimistic. What we replace meat and seafood with matter, but never enter or abstain through fear. Plants offer a lot and God can reveal and help us access more. We were promised plants before beautiful mansions, so seek plants of the conscientious Lord and every good you can attain. Help others gratefully and know that His kingdom is wide and rising.

Remember to share and to educate at least one vegan restaurant owner, vegan social media group, and/or vegan media house or program. God may then allow you into earthly heaven and You will thank him if you are grateful. Remember even if we help Africa+ with billions towards food sufficiency within months, God still does more through sunlight, water, and the very ideas some gratefully welcome, some doubt, and some may even fight. May we triumph in every sense, in health, character, and finance+.