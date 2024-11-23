Government Official Number One Is Inextricably And Inescapably Guilty As Charged

You see, I was uncontrollably amused to hear former President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama self-righteously and “grotesquely” caution key operatives of the lame-duck Akufo-Addo Administration against any attempt to flee the country, in the highly unlikely event of the kleptocratic prime beneficiary of the Alfred Agbesi Woyome Mega-Heist career politician, who also criminally lifted the staggering $72 million (USD) from the Treasury Vaults of the State-Owned and operated Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Corporation, being electorally swept back into Jubilee House by a pathologically amnesiac Ghanaian electorate. Because this time around, the Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region is steely determined to rigorously prosecute any cabinet and/or executive Akufo-Addo appointee about whom any adverse findings are made verging on official corruption and, in particular, having to do with embezzlement or the criminal misappropriation of the public dole. Talk of the pot calling the kettle black!

I was obstreperously amused, as the 90-year-old Prof. Wole Soyinka, the first Continental African Nobel Literature Prize Laureate (1986), would have even more forcefully, colorfully and poignantly put it, because it was just recently revealed to the general Ghanaian public by the Akufo-Addo-appointed Second Independent Special Prosecutor, Mr. William Kissi Agyebeng, that, indeed, the “Official Number One” who is mentioned in the infamous multinational and multi-pronged European Airbus SE Payola Scandal is, indeed, none other than the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the country’s main opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress, namely, Candidate John “Ouagadougou Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama, as Ghanaians have since long already been informed by the Very First Akufo-Addo-appointed Independent Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin ABK Amidu, in the runup to the 2020 Presidential Election, actually the 2020 General Election.

In the particular instance that we are presently talking about, however, the question or the problem at issue is not the fact of whether the unarguable identity of “Official Number One” is the twice-rejected, one-term former President John “Brazil Embraer Purchasing Cash-Shaving” Dramani Mahama, at the time Vice-President and Arch-Lieutenant to the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, but really about the morally and the legally troubling fact that although Ghanaians have since quite a while back been informed to the forensically credible and the foolproof fact of “Official Number’s Fingers” and actually his whole hand having been caught stuck in the metaphorical children’s cookie jar, with a fistfull of cookies and candies.

Nonetheless, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng has curiously returned a “verdict” of “Absolutely Not Guilty” by what might aptly be described as a “Reason of Insanity” because, although a full-blooded sibling or relative of our former President, by the name of Mr. Foster Mahama - some media reports identify him as “Adam Foster” or “Adam Foster Mahama” - has been mentioned in forensically foolproof documents personally solicited and received by and/or delivered to Mr. Martin Amidu, the fact that, at least in the opinion of ISP Kissi Agyebeng, no categorical mention of any payola package in the aforesaid documents links “Official Number One” to the same, except to Mr. Foster Mahama or Adam Foster, clearly indicates the non-involvement or the active participation of the former President to this patent act of treasonous criminality that may very well have cost Ghanaian taxpayers many times well over and above the widely alleged payola sum of €5 million delivered by some corporate executives of the European Airbus SE Company to the Mahama sibling and the latter’s business associates.

As this author noted elsewhere in another column dealing with the same subject, Ghanaian citizens have an inalienable right to know precisely how the Mahama sibling’s name and his active role in the globally infamous European Airbus SE Payola Scandal came to be so neatly, meticulously and systematically recorded in the aforesaid document. For example, was Mr. Foster Mahama officially registered with or by the Ghana Government as a Procurement or Logistics Officer or Agent for the purchasing of the military aircraft - about three of them - that the manufacturers of the European Airbus Company were scheduled to deliver to the Ghana Armed Forces? And if he was, then where are the documents validating the role that Mr. Foster Mahama had officially been assigned for this transaction?

We also vividly recall the set of circumstances under which Britain’s Crown Court for Serious Fraud and its associated French and American counterparts handed over the documents upon which Mr. Kissi Agyebeng made his recent assessment and curious judgment clearing the former President of any wrongdoing to his predecessor, to wit, Mr. Martin Amidu. That in of itself is forensically substantial circumstantial evidence enough upon which to prefer any criminal and felonious charges against the now-Candidate John Mahama. Which is clearly what he seems to be alluding to, when Mr. Martin Kpebu, the renowned lawyer and a well-known stalwart of the National Democratic Congress, means, when he anxiously questions the rationality behind the means by which the Mahama brother became a contractual or a transactional agent in the purchasing of the aforesaid military aircraft from the European Airbus SE Company or Corporation (See “Airbus Scandal: Once money has gone into the Mahama's brother's pocket we will never be happy about it – Martin Kpebu” Modernghana.com 8/10/24).

Which is also why when Candidate Mahama lamely and shamelessly talks about being steely determined to ensure fiscal discipline in his highly unlikely next government, we can only suppress our guffaws and hope that, somehow, the cat is really capable of protecting the mouse.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

November 22, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]