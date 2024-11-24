Ashaiman Chief commends Customs, urges peaceful elections

The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has commended the Customs Division at the Tema Port for their vigilance and dedication in intercepting 53 pistols during a routine inspection.

Speaking at a press briefing, the chief lauded the Customs officials for their commitment to ensuring national security by preventing the illegal influx of firearms into the country.

According to Nii Annang Adzor, such actions are critical in safeguarding the peace and stability of Ghana, especially as the country prepares for the upcoming general elections. He called on other security agencies to emulate the diligence exhibited by the Customs Division, urging them to intensify their efforts to protect Ghana’s borders from illicit activities.

“As a community leader, I recognise the critical role security agencies play in maintaining peace, and I am proud of the Customs Division for their excellent work in seizing these weapons. This should serve as a deterrent to those who seek to destabilise the country,” he stated.

Responsible politics

The Chief also took the opportunity to address politicians, urging them to refrain from hate speech before, during, and after the elections. He emphasised that hate speech has the potential to incite violence, disrupt communities, and undermine the democratic process.

“Politicians must understand that their words carry weight. Let us focus on uniting the nation, not dividing it. Avoid hate speech and inflammatory rhetoric that can trigger unrest,” he advised.

Nii Annang Adzor further called on the Electoral Commission (EC) and all stakeholders in the election process to ensure fairness and transparency, stressing the importance of accepting the EC’s verdict in good faith to maintain the country’s unity.

“Elections are a test of our democracy. It is crucial that we respect the outcome declared by the electoral commission. This is how we can move forward as one big family, united in our diversity,” he noted.

Warning

As the election period draws near, the Chief cautioned residents of Ashaiman against engaging in violence or any criminal activities. Acknowledging the area’s reputation as an electoral flashpoint, he encouraged the youth to avoid being used as instruments to perpetuate crimes in support of political agendas.

“Every election year, Ashaiman is viewed as a violence-prone zone. This must change. I urge all residents, especially the youth, to eschew violence and bad activities. Do not allow yourselves to be manipulated by politicians for their selfish interests,” he appealed.

The Chief further called on traditional leaders, community groups, and civil society organisations to work together in fostering a peaceful atmosphere in Ashaiman and across the country.

Nii Annang Adzor expressed his hope for a peaceful election process, urging all Ghanaians to prioritise unity and national development over partisanship.

Nii Annang Adzor, Ashaiman Chief