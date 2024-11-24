Bawumia commissions Walewale Watermelon Processing Plant

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has commissioned the Walewale Watermelon Processing Plant in the North East Region, as part of his campaign tour of the area.

The plant, whose construction began in December 2019 under the One District One Factory programme, is expected to provide at least 400 direct jobs and thousands more for others in the value chain.

This development is a testament to the NPP’s commitment to delivering on its promises to the people of Ghana.

The party has a long and enviable record of implementing policies and projects that benefit all Ghanaians, regardless of their political or religious affiliations.

As Dr. Bawumia pointed out, the NPP has a proven track record of investing in human capital development, building systems, embracing the 4th Industrial Revolution, and diversifying the economy.

These efforts have yielded significant results, including the creation of jobs, improvement in infrastructure, and enhancement of the overall quality of life for Ghanaians.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Northern and North East Regions is part of his nationwide constituency-focused campaign, which aims to engage with various stakeholders, including traditional leaders, clergy, traders, artisans, and youth.

The tour has taken him to several constituencies, including Tatale/Sanguli, Zabzugu, and Yendi, where he has shared his vision and policies for the future

As the country prepares to go to the polls on December 7, Dr. Bawumia is urging Ghanaians to vote for him and the NPP, promising to continue the party’s proud tradition of delivering on its promises.

With his message of hope and prosperity, Dr. Bawumia is confident that he can lead Ghana to a brighter future, where all citizens can thrive and reach their full potential.