Election 2024: We won’t give power to NDC, not today, nor tomorrow – Bryan Acheampong reiterates

Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Abetifi, has reiterated his controversial assertion that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the 2024 elections.

This declaration, which first gained attention during a unity walk on March 30, 2024, at the Kwahu Easter Festival, ignited significant public debate and criticism. Speaking at the event in Mpraeso, Acheampong vowed that the NPP would retain power beyond the 2024 elections, a statement that stirred mixed reactions across the political spectrum.

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, while addressing party supporters during the NPP's “Final Walk” in Abetifi, Acheampong reaffirmed his earlier remarks. He confidently assured the crowd that the NPP would secure victory in the upcoming elections.

In addition to his assurances of retaining power, he pledged that the NPP would work tirelessly to reclaim all parliamentary seats lost to the NDC in the 2020 elections. His comments have further solidified his stance as a vocal advocate for the NPP’s continued dominance in Ghana’s political landscape.

“Anytime I vote, I do that to encourage the party and the party is on its feet now. As I stated in Mpraeso, I am saying again that we will win, we won’t give the power to them [NDC], not today, nor tomorrow.

“We will win the elections so as you are leaving here, be encouraged and brave to work for the party, and have hope that you have a party that will support you if it comes to power,” he stated.