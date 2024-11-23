ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 23 Nov 2024 Politics

It's shameful of you to stoop so low for Mahama to incite you to 'insult' Kufuor — Chairman Wontumi to Alan

Chairman Wontumi [left] and Alan KyerematenChairman Wontumi [left] and Alan Kyerematen

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has condemned Alan Kyerematen for his comments against ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor.

During a press conference on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Chairman Wontumi expressed disappointment over Alan Kyerematen’s comments, describing them as a betrayal and a lack of gratitude for Kufuor’s contributions to Kyerematen’s political career.

Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change and an independent presidential candidate criticised Kufuor for endorsing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, ahead of the December 7 elections.

Speaking on Oyerepa TV, Kyerematen said Kufuor’s endorsement tarnished the former president’s reputation and exposed him to unwarranted attack.

“What he [Kufuor] has done has created a big blot on his political career. Just take a look at the backlash generated against him following the endorsement. Look at the insults hurled at him. For someone who has had a distinguished career in politics, why should you sully yourself in a manner that calls for insults?” Kyerematen stated.

Reacting to these remarks, Chairman Wontumi accused Kyerematen of being influenced by opposition leader John Mahama to attack Kufuor, labelling it as disgraceful and unworthy of a statesman.

“If you could stoop so low for Mahama to incite you to insult President Kufuor, then it’s a very big shame,” he said.

Wontumi further criticised Kyerematen’s departure from the NPP.

“Everything Alan Kyerematen has ever done shows that he loved the NPP. Just as the biblical Judas denied Jesus, that’s exactly what Alan has done to the NPP,” Wontumi stated.

He also reminded Kyerematen of the pivotal roles played by the NPP and Kufuor in his political rise, accusing him of being ungrateful.

“Alan has proven that he is ungrateful for what the NPP has done for him ever since the party first came to power in 2000 under President Kufuor’s tenure,” he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Election 2024: We won’t give power to NDC, not today, nor tomorrow – Bryan Acheampong reiterates Election 2024: We won’t give power to NDC, not today, nor tomorrow – Bryan Achea...

16 minutes ago

NCCE condemns Wontumi FM’s Oheneba Asiedu’s fake news NCCE condemns Wontumi FM’s Oheneba Asiedu’s fake news

16 minutes ago

One killed in renewed Sampa chieftaincy clash, Police arrest 45 others One killed in renewed Sampa chieftaincy clash, Police arrest 45 others

57 minutes ago

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah [right] and Kwaku Manu Stop misbehaving in NPP colours — NEIP boss warns actor Kwaku Manu

2 hours ago

“If we're serious about gender equality, we must dismantle media biases” — Dr. Agyepong “If we're serious about gender equality, we must dismantle media biases” — Dr. A...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Make no mistake, we’ll beat NDC – Bawumia insists Election 2024: Make no mistake, we’ll beat NDC – Bawumia insists

3 hours ago

Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana warns against increasing antibiotic resistance Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana warns against increasing antibiotic resistance

6 hours ago

2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the publication of false news 2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the...

7 hours ago

My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong

7 hours ago

Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr. Sharif Khalid Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line