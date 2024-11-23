Chairman Wontumi [left] and Alan Kyerematen

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has condemned Alan Kyerematen for his comments against ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor.

During a press conference on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Chairman Wontumi expressed disappointment over Alan Kyerematen’s comments, describing them as a betrayal and a lack of gratitude for Kufuor’s contributions to Kyerematen’s political career.

Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change and an independent presidential candidate criticised Kufuor for endorsing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, ahead of the December 7 elections.

Speaking on Oyerepa TV, Kyerematen said Kufuor’s endorsement tarnished the former president’s reputation and exposed him to unwarranted attack.

“What he [Kufuor] has done has created a big blot on his political career. Just take a look at the backlash generated against him following the endorsement. Look at the insults hurled at him. For someone who has had a distinguished career in politics, why should you sully yourself in a manner that calls for insults?” Kyerematen stated.

Reacting to these remarks, Chairman Wontumi accused Kyerematen of being influenced by opposition leader John Mahama to attack Kufuor, labelling it as disgraceful and unworthy of a statesman.

“If you could stoop so low for Mahama to incite you to insult President Kufuor, then it’s a very big shame,” he said.

Wontumi further criticised Kyerematen’s departure from the NPP.

“Everything Alan Kyerematen has ever done shows that he loved the NPP. Just as the biblical Judas denied Jesus, that’s exactly what Alan has done to the NPP,” Wontumi stated.

He also reminded Kyerematen of the pivotal roles played by the NPP and Kufuor in his political rise, accusing him of being ungrateful.

“Alan has proven that he is ungrateful for what the NPP has done for him ever since the party first came to power in 2000 under President Kufuor’s tenure,” he added.