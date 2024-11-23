NCCE condemns Wontumi FM’s Oheneba Asiedu’s fake news

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has condemned the comments of Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a presenter with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.

Oheneba Nana Asiedu was arrested on Saturday, November 23, for offences including publication of false news contrary to Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

In a widely circulated video, the presenter is seen falsely asserting that due to the high number of presidential aspirants contesting this year's election, voting days have been divided into two separate dates.

He claimed that voters will cast their ballots for candidates numbered 1 to 7 on December 7, while the remaining aspirants will be voted for on a later date.

The NCCE, in a press release signed by its chairperson, Kathleen Addy, condemned the presenter’s broadcast and labeled his statements as “false, misleading, and a dangerous form of disinformation intended to confuse the public and undermine the electoral process.”

The NCCE reiterated that this year’s general elections will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024, as scheduled.

Below is NCCE’s press statement. DISINFORMATION THREATENS DEMOCRACY

The attention of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has been drawn to a video circulating on social media where one Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a presenter with a Kumasi-Based Radio and Television station is misinforming the general public about the election 2024.

The presenter is heard making claims that ‘the number of Presidential Aspirants for this year’s general election is many, and so the voting days have been scheduled separately for the aspirants. ‘ He claims there are two voting days: the first one for aspirants 1 to 7 and a later date for the remaining aspirants.

These statements are false and misleading and amongst to disinformation. The NCCE urges the general public to ignore the video and its content.

CORRECT INFORMATION

Officially, there is only one voting day for the election 2024. Saturday, 7th December, 2024 is the day. Voting starts from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm for both Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates. All qualified Presidential Candidates in the December polls will be on one ballot, and the electorate will vote for their preferred candidate. The same goes for Parliamentary Aspirants.

The NCCE condemns such deliberate and orchestrated actions by some individuals, media personalities and political actors who spread fake news and mislead the general public.

The Commission entreats all to verify information before sharing.

Disinformation is a threat to democracy and we must collectively reject it. The Commission will continue to intensify civic and voter education nationwide to empower citizens with knowledge even as we head to the December, 7 polls and beyond.

The National Commission for Civic Education commends the Ghana Police Service for its swift action in handling the matter. We are assured that the law will take its full course to deter others from taking such actions.

-citinewsroom