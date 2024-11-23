One killed in renewed Sampa chieftaincy clash, Police arrest 45 others

One person has been confirmed dead in a renewed chieftaincy clash between the two feuding traditional factions at Sampa in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

The Police have arrested 45 people in connection with the clash, which occurred Thursday November 23, 2024, and left several injured, including Police and military personnel.

Mr Solomon Owusu, the Jaman North District Chief Executive and the Chairman of the District Security Committee (DISEC) who confirmed the dead, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the deceased, within his 30s and a taxi driver, was gun-down at a restaurant in the town.

“The sad aspect of it is that the deceased is from Suma-Ahenkro and not even a native of Sampa,” he stated, and sympathised with the bereaved families.

Mr Owusu said the Jaman North District Municipal Security Committee (DISEC) had since met on the matter and asked residents to remain calm as the Council put in place measures to contain the situation, saying a Police and military reinforcement had moved in to maintain law and order.

He said relative calm had returned to the Sampa Township, but many of the residents remained indoors.

It would be recalled that in response to the chieftaincy disputes, the Ministry of Interior imposed curfew and extended the hours from 0600 hours to 1800 hours in the area on May 30, 2024.

That decision followed advice from the Bono Regional Coordinating Council and aimed at bolstering security and preserving peace within the affected communities.

