ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 23 Nov 2024 Headlines

2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the publication of false news

2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the publication of false news

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Kumasi-based radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the publication of false news.

The arrest comes after the Police Service invited the presenter for question in relation to a viral video circulating on social media, in which Oheneba Nana Asiedu is seen in the studios of Wontumi FM encouraging the public to vote for presidential candidates on separate dates during the December 2024 general elections.

READ MORE: Police invite Wontumi FM presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for questioning over publication of false news

In a press release this afternoon, the Ghana Police Service said Oheneba Nana Asiedu has been arrested.

The presenter is in custody and will be arraigned before a court to face justice.

“The Ghana Police Service has today, 23rd November 2024, arrested suspect Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a Kumasi-based radio and television presenter, for offences including publication of false news contrary to section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

“The suspect is currently in Police custody and the case will be presented before the court for him to face justice,” the Police press release said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the publication of false news 2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the...

2 hours ago

Occupants in Bawumia branded vehicle escape death Occupants in Bawumia branded vehicle escape death

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Bawumia is Ghana’s best choice since Independence – Ahiagbah Election 2024: Bawumia is Ghana’s best choice since Independence – Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama promises to resume work on Asesewa water project if elected Election 2024: Mahama promises to resume work on Asesewa water project if electe...

2 hours ago

My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong

2 hours ago

Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr. Sharif Khalid Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr...

4 hours ago

IMANI Africa Founder, Franklin Cudjoe Inflation is high but Bank of Ghana is worshiping expensive building with Bawumi...

4 hours ago

Late Ghana Freedom Party Flagbearer Akua Donkor[left] and Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa 2024 Polls: Late Akua Donkor’s votes will be counted as rejected ballots — EC

4 hours ago

Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Alleged kidnappers of Emirates Airlines Manager will be arrested to face justice...

4 hours ago

Police rescue Emirates Airlines Manager after alleged kidnapping Police rescue Emirates Airlines Manager after alleged kidnapping

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line