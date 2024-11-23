2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the publication of false news

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Kumasi-based radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the publication of false news.

The arrest comes after the Police Service invited the presenter for question in relation to a viral video circulating on social media, in which Oheneba Nana Asiedu is seen in the studios of Wontumi FM encouraging the public to vote for presidential candidates on separate dates during the December 2024 general elections.

In a press release this afternoon, the Ghana Police Service said Oheneba Nana Asiedu has been arrested.

The presenter is in custody and will be arraigned before a court to face justice.

“The Ghana Police Service has today, 23rd November 2024, arrested suspect Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a Kumasi-based radio and television presenter, for offences including publication of false news contrary to section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

“The suspect is currently in Police custody and the case will be presented before the court for him to face justice,” the Police press release said.