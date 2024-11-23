Macron Honors Akufo Addo: Ghana's 2024 Election And The Burkina Faso Government Are In Danger

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has bestowed upon President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the distinguished title of Grand Officier de la Légion d’Honneur, or Grand Officer of the Legion of Honor. Since there are more questions than answers, any astute Ghanaian must first wonder why Macron chose to bestow such a high distinction on the country's president, Akufo Addo, considering that he is regarded by Ghanaians and other developed countries as one of the worst African leaders.

Akufo Addo, who calls himself a lawyer and human rights defender, has never demonstrated his abilities or persuaded any Ghanaian of his assertions. He is the only president in Ghanaian history to have repeatedly broken the Constitution. More significantly, he is the only Ghanaian leader to have denigrated Ghanaians to impose an unwelcome E-Levy tax on the populace to ruin their businesses and lives. He is also the only one to have imprisoned journalists and one killed under his administration.

The president is known to make statements inciting violence; "I don't care if they don't vote for me," "the NPP will never hand over power to the NDC," and "I will do everything in my power to ensure that Bawumia becomes president" are among the worst things the president has said. Therefore, as patriotic Ghanaians who love Ghana, it is time for us to start questioning what the French president saw in Akufo Addo to grant him one of the nation's highest accolades in light of all these traitorous remarks.

According to the media, Akufo Addo received the prestigious distinction during a formal state visit to France in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of international cooperation, democratic governance, and diplomacy. Was Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, unaware that voters were shot and killed under Akufo Addo's democratic administration without any redress for the families of the victims? Did Macron also know that a journalist named Ahmed Hussein Suale was killed during the Akufo Addo administration and that the government did not apprehend the murderers?

Akufo Addo is unworthy of any award from Macron because he broke his promises to Ghanaians to combat corruption and illegal mining, the two main problems depleting Ghana's resources; he destroyed Ghanaian properties to make way for a foundationless cathedral that cost $58 million; he was involved in money laundering that led to the closure of the Ghana Embassy's bank accounts in Belgium; he was involved in an illegal gold trade that was investigated by international media, Aljazeera; he set free all NPP politicians involved in corruption, including Cecilia Dapaah; and his involvement in widespread corruption caused Ghana's economy, businesses, and investment to collapse.

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, presented Akufo Addo with the honor for two reasons. Many Ghanaians are unaware that the true security threat and potential attack on the 2024 election will come from the borders between Burkina Faso and Ghana, while others are concerned about the potential illegal recruitment of bandit rebels by Akufo Addo, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, or any other NPP politician. More significantly, however, is the import of ammunition that Customs confiscates at the port to intimidate and incite violence against voters.

Recall that the international news agency Reuters reported in October 2024 that Islamist militants were fighting in Burkina Faso and covertly using Ghana's north as a medical and logistical rear base to maintain their insurgency. This action could potentially help them increase their presence in West Africa. However, soon after it was published, Kan Dapaah, the head of the Ministry of National Security, publicly denied the claim that "Ghana is not a supply line" for Islamist extremists and said the Reuters report was inaccurate.

Regarding that specific article, which Kan Dapaah said was inaccurate, I commented, "Beyond corruption, what else do you know, Kan Dapaah? How would you feel if you sacked an employee because he asked to search you? You are simply an embarrassment to the security of Ghana.” Since I am aware that the NPP is a government that doesn’t accept accountability or give an apology, and more importantly, I am aware of Reuters as a powerful media outlet, that forced me to make that comment.

Many Ghanaians were already furious over the president's self-unveiling statue, so when news broke that Macron had awarded President Akufo Addo the Grand Officer of the Legion of Honor, it infuriated them even more. They weren't pleased since the president's poor performance and the pervasive corruption and deceit of his government, which have impacted the country's infrastructure, have caused a great deal of discontent and suffering among Ghanaians.

Macron's adoration of Akufo Addo is not predicated on the magnificence of the Ghanaian leader; rather, it uses the Ghanaian leader and Ghana’s territory in carrying out subversive acts. Macron believes that Ghana is the ideal location to topple the Burkina Faso government and also to infiltrate the elections 2024 to aid Akufo Addo in manipulating the election to declare Bawumia winner. Macron, who can no longer extract his country's illicit income from the former French colony, has attempted in vain to overthrow Ibrahim Traore since he took control in a military coup in 2022 and severed all connections with the French government.

Macron knows that carrying out subversions in Burkina Faso is possible in Ghana because the country shares borders with Ghana. The France president has already attempted to topple former colonies under military regimes, such as Guinea, Mali, and Niger, but was unsuccessful. How much Macron paid Akufo Addo to consent to these nefarious schemes is unknown to me; however, I must inform Ghanaians that Bawumia and Jean Mensa are aware of the plots, the reason why, in spite of the vice president's biggest failure and his inability to even construct the toilets he promised the people, he has been confident in telling them he will win the election, and above all, despite the opposition having caught the EC’s head many times, the ongoing violations of the Constitution and manipulation of the voters’ register still continue. Jean Mensa wouldn’t stop.

Although Akufo Addo, the president, is aware that my writings against him are not mere exaggerations, I will respectfully and fervently urge Ghanaians not to undervalue this article. Since the election is just a few days away, I want the Ghanaian army, police, particularly Dampare, immigration, and all other concerned citizens to be vigilant and on guard to prevent the threat yet to from Ghana's and Burkina Faso's borders. I can’t say whether the jihadists or rebels are already in Accra, somewhere in Ghana.