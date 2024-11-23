It Is All a Question of Relativity and/or Relativism - Part 4

If, indeed, as Femi Akomolafe so pontifically claims, the past 8 years under the governance tenure of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo “have registered the worst performance that anyone can remember,” then one wonders what explanation this insufferably vitriolic critic would give for the fact that Ghanaian voters twice, consecutively, elected “the worst performing leader that anyone can remember,” while simultaneously roundly rejecting the supposedly far better performing former President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama.

Or it is simply just that the critic feels the urge to brazenly, impudently and imprudently insult the intelligence of the overwhelming majority of Ghana’s electorate and the citizenry by fawningly ingratiating himself with the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress? And just precisely what or which “African Cultures” is this luridly uncouth and virulently abrasive Akufo-Addo critic alluding to, when the stereotypically garrulous and rhetorically flamboyant Ethnic Yoruba brother asserts that: “Statues and monuments are erected to deserving departed ancestors whose lives and contributions warrant perpetual remembrance”?

For somebody who claims to be an ardent student and a disciple of the teachings of President Nkrumah, such crass display of ignorant arrogance could not be at once more flabbergasting and ludicrous (See “Akuffo[sic]-Addo’s Obscene, Shameless, and Grotesque Self-Aggrandisement” Modernghana.com 11/18/24). He may, obviously, not be aware of the fact that his foremost Continental African Political Role Model and Idol was unarguably the most vainglorious and self-glorifying postcolonial African leader of the immediate Post-Independence Generation about whom somebody more knowledgeable needs to charitably school our Dear Nigerian Kinsman, especially vis-a-vis the fact that no African Leader could be more addicted to the riotously rampant erection of statues and monuments than the legendary and the proverbial “African Showboy,” including the construction and the original naming of the presently eponymously renamed Kumasi-based University of Science and Technology, and the present-day University of Education, Winneba, which was also originally named the Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute.

You see, you don’t want to argue fruitlessly and pointlessly with hip-shooting critics who rather flippantly suppose that merely brainstorming their ill-considered hangups on a blank piece of paper or a computer screen constitutes first-rate scholarship or a worthwhile discourse. It is almost invariably a total waste of a reader’s time, energy and cranial resources. I am also fascinated by the critic’s rather lame and despicably jejune accusation that a remarkable number of the Akufo-Addo-established factories and manufacturing plants, under the President’s industrial rejuvenation or renaissance program, under the aegis of the “One District, One Factory” national development policy initiative, have collapsed, instead of more constructively and critically examining the criminal set of circumstances that precipitated the complete and the effective collapse of the President Nkrumah-established Ghana Industrial Holdings Corporation (GIHOC), comprised of some 140 factories and manufacturing plants by the Demolition Squad Leadership of the Nation-Wrecking National Democratic Congress. Not that any one of us had expected this apparently hired Mahama and Asiedu-Nketia goon to.

At any rate, sheer common sense ought to have informed Our Dear Nigerian Brother, who also claims to be adept at food farming or agriculture, what every genuine planter or farmer already knows: Which is that not all the seedlings that one sows or puts into the soil or the ground germinate and sprout into plants and matured fruits and vegetables to be readily harvested and consumed. Much the same principle or rule, of course, goes for livestock raising and fish farming. But I guess common sense may really not be readily accessible to each and every one of us, contrary to what one might routinely be tempted to suppose.

And if, indeed, President Akufo-Addo is “shockingly disconnected” from the traditional African cultural principles of “humility,” then it well appears that our Nigerian Brother never really got connected to any recognizable African Cultural Values, let alone claim to have ever been connected to the same. And if he were, indeed, interested in seriously discussing the existential threat of Galamsey, or illegal small-scale mining in Ghana, the critic would also have equally recognized the great and the indescribable danger posed by the twice-rejected Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress and the man whom the critic rather cynically claims would be a far better alternative to be returned to Jubilee House than the political party establishment of the President who will, by the way, “gloriously” go down in history as the very first Fourth-Republican Ghanaian Leader to have caused to be composed and published the most comprehensive assessment, critical study and analysis of the Galamsey Menace and, in particular, how to effectively eradicate the same, even as his most formidable political opponent and his henchmen and women vigorously canvassed for votes and parliamentary seats during both Ghana’s 2016 and 2020 General by recklessly and unconscionably promoting the Galamsey environmental genocide.

The critic cannot be taken seriously, since he also makes absolutely no constructive and politically and morally progressive attempt to discuss the National Democratic Congress-originated China-Made Changfang Excavator-Enhanced Genocidal Galamsey Industry. Else, he would not feel so cavalier and self-righteous in accusing the admittedly Anglo-Francophile Nana Akufo-Addo of having “transformed the birthplace of Africa’s favorite son into a vassalage of Western Imperialism.” Now, who said that “Eastern Imperialism” was necessarily any better brand of “Imperialism” than Western Imperialism?

And by the way, is Brother Femi Akomolafe aware of the readily accessible and objectively proven fact that Ghana’s Biggest Trading Partner on the African Continent under the tenure of President Nkrumah was Apartheid South Africa? Not that one would have expected him to (See Kwame Arhin’s “The Life and Work of Kwame Nkrumah”).

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

November 19, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]