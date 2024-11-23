Paul Hagan wins Best Primary Teacher (Private) Award

Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei North, celebrated the hard work and dedication of teachers in her constituency during a special event on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at Achimota Basic School, Accra.

The event highlighted the invaluable contributions of educators who shape the future of society. Among the honorees was Mr. Paul Hagan, a Basic 3 teacher and Assistant Headmaster at St. K. Michael's School, Nii Boi Town, Accra. He was awarded the Best Primary Teacher in the private schools category.

Mr. Hagan has earned widespread admiration for his passion and innovative teaching methods, which have transformed the lives of his students. Known for making complex concepts accessible and engaging, he has built a reputation as a beloved figure in the community. His dynamic lesson plans spark curiosity and excitement in his classroom, while his patience and empathy ensure that struggling students receive the support they need and advanced learners are challenged to excel.

Beyond academics, Mr. Hagan instills values such as perseverance, respect, and kindness, creating a nurturing environment where students feel encouraged to express themselves, collaborate, and engage in community service projects. His dedication has inspired fellow educators to adopt creative approaches, driving a culture of excellence in education across the school and beyond.

Hon. Dokua's initiative to honor outstanding teachers underscores her commitment to empowering educators and raising standards in the teaching profession. She emphasized the importance of recognizing and rewarding teachers for their tireless efforts in shaping young minds and building the nation’s future.

“This initiative is not just about celebrating individual achievements but also about inspiring others to continue striving for excellence. Teachers play a crucial role in our society, and their dedication deserves acknowledgment and support,” Hon. Dokua stated.

The awards ceremony brought together teachers from various schools in the constituency, serving as a platform to highlight the critical role of educators in community development.

Mr. Paul Hagan's recognition is a testament to his unwavering dedication and innovative approach to teaching. His impact on his students and the broader community has set a high standard for excellence in education, making his award richly deserved.