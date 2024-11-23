"Misinformation is one of the biggest threats to our democracy" — Erastus Asare Donkor

Assistant News Editor and Broadcast Journalist at Multimedia Group Limited, Erastus Asare Donkor, has called attention to the growing threat of misinformation in Ghana’s democratic process.

Speaking at a forum hosted by the University of Media Arts and Communication- Directorate of Research, Innovation and Development (UniMAC-DRID) on November 22 via zoom, he highlighted the critical role of the media in safeguarding democracy while pointing out the dangers posed by false narratives, particularly in an election year.

“Misinformation is one of the biggest threats to our democracy,” he stated, warning that information disorder can mislead the public, influence elections unfairly, and erode trust in institutions. Drawing on recent examples, he pointed out how disinformation on social media has fueled tensions and deepened polarization in society.

Mr. Donkor pointed to past incidents, including the tragic violence during the 2020 elections in Techiman South, as evidence of what can happen when communication fails to foster transparency and accountability. “We saw a brutal show of force, with lives lost in what should have been a peaceful election process,” he said. “Can we say we’ve done a full inquiry into these events to ensure they never happen again?”

He noted that the media, while essential in informing and educating the public, also faces credibility challenges. “The Ghana Journalists Association has documented numerous attacks on journalists, but the media must also hold itself accountable by adhering to ethical standards,” he said.

Mr. Donkor emphasized the need for a collaborative approach between journalists and security agencies, particularly during election periods. He cautioned against practices such as premature reporting of election results, the spread of hate speech, and inflammatory coverage, which can incite violence and undermine the democratic process.

“Journalists must prioritize fact-checking and responsible reporting,” he urged, adding that “media houses should establish verification desks” to counter disinformation.

He also addressed the larger issue of public confidence in governance, noting that widespread corruption and the mismanagement of public funds continue to alienate citizens. “Revelations of financial discrepancies, such as those in the Auditor General’s reports, shake public confidence and create disillusionment,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Mr. Donkor noted positive developments, such as a reduction in election-related violence over the years. However, he stressed that more must be done to ensure transparency and build trust. “We need open dialogue to listen to citizens’ frustrations and work collectively to address them,” he said.

Mr. Donkor called for civic education to empower citizens with critical thinking skills and media literacy. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that communication fosters unity, accountability, and progress,” he said.

The forum, held under the theme “The Election Dividend: Threats to Democracy, the Role of Communication, and Reinventing Civic Responsibility”, underscored the urgent need for responsible communication practices in safeguarding Ghana’s democracy.